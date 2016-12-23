UPDATE 1-Baidu says reports of IPO for video-streaming site iQiyi.com are inaccurate

(Adds context)
BEIJING Dec 23 Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc
said on Friday that reports it is currently pushing for
an initial public offering for its video-streaming site
iQiyi.com are inaccurate.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Baidu was
considering a listing in Hong Kong or the United States next
year that could raise about $1 billion.
Baidu said on its official microblog that it does not
currently have a timetable for an iQiyi IPO.
The internet company said in July that an offer to buy its
stake in the online video unit had been withdrawn after it was
unable to reach an agreement with a buyer group on a purchase
price.
Baidu, which based its initial success on a Google-like
search engine, bought the majority stake in the then
money-losing iQiyi in 2012, in a push into the highly
competitive Chinese digital media market.
(Reporting by Jake Spring)