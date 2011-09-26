版本:
2011年 9月 27日 星期二 03:20 BJT

L'Irak commande 18 F-16 américains

BAGDAD , 26 septembre Le gouvernement irakien a signé un contrat pour l'achat aux Etats-Unis de 18 chasseurs F-16 fabriqués par Lockeed Martin , a annoncé lundi le porte-parole du Prmier ministre, Nouri al Maliki.

"Le contrat a été signé (...)", a déclaré Ali al Moussaoui, qui n'a pas précisé le montant de l'acompte versé ou celui de la transaction globale. (Souadad al Salhy, Jean-Loup Fiévet pour le service français)

