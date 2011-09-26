L'Irak commande 18 F-16 américains

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
BAGDAD , 26 septembre Le gouvernement irakien a signé un contrat pour l'achat aux Etats-Unis de 18 chasseurs F-16 fabriqués par Lockeed Martin , a annoncé lundi le porte-parole du Prmier ministre, Nouri al Maliki.
"Le contrat a été signé (...)", a déclaré Ali al Moussaoui, qui n'a pas précisé le montant de l'acompte versé ou celui de la transaction globale. (Souadad al Salhy, Jean-Loup Fiévet pour le service français)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.