Doubts grow over Airbus A380 sale to Iran -sources

By Tim Hepher
PARIS, June 27 As Western planemakers seek to
finalise lucrative deals to sell some 200 jets to Iran, doubts
are growing over the sale of a dozen Airbus A380
superjumbo jets to the country's national flag carrier, several
people familiar with deal said.
Iran's return to the international market for new aircraft
after decades making do with an antiquated fleet is one of the
biggest business opportunities opened by the lifting of
sanctions after a deal to rein in its nuclear programme.
The order for the double-decker superjumbo jetliners grabbed
attention in January as part of a provisional deal for 118
Airbus jets worth $27 billion signed in Paris in the presence of
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
The inclusion of the world's largest jetliner was hailed as
a symbol of thawing relations and a sign of Iran's determination
to compete economically with Arab Gulf states that fly the jet.
The order also threw a lifeline to the A380 itself,
following a slump in orders that has left the future of one of
Europe's highest profile industrial projects in doubt.
But people familiar with the deal say there are increasing
signs that Tehran is having second thoughts about whether to
take delivery.
"We always made clear this is an option," an Iranian
official told Reuters, asking not to be identified.
"It is possible to switch to other models," he added.
An industry source familiar with the region said Iran was
committed to the rest of the order, but was less interested in
taking the A380s, ordered in part for political reasons.
Others said the A380 part of the order, worth $5.2 billion
at list prices, can be cancelled or amended without penalty
under the contract before Airbus starts building the jets.
One industry source acknowledged "the A380 part is less
solid" than the remaining 106 aircraft, despite the fact that
Airbus had pressed Tehran to include the slow-selling model.
FINANCING QUESTIONS
Before any of the deal can be completed, Airbus must obtain
U.S. export licences due to U.S. technology on board its jets.
Problems in financing must also be resolved as some banks
have shied away from financing either the Airbus deal or a
similar order for Boeing to sell or lease 109 jets to
IranAir.
Those uncertainties have also raised questions over the
timing of the payment of deposits to Airbus on the wider order.
"Following the preliminary agreement for 118 aircraft signed
in January with IranAir, negotiations are progressing, and as
with all agreements, it takes time for them to be firmed up and
finalised," an Airbus spokesman said.
IranAir was not immediately available for comment.
Discussing the Airbus order in February, its chairman told
Reuters the A380 would not arrive for another five years and
that the airline would in the meantime monitor the expansion of
Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.
While Airbus faces uncertainty over the A380 part of the
deal, Boeing appears to have won a slight reprieve for the
latest version of its 747 jumbo, which has also been suffering
from poor sales.
A person familiar with Boeing's own provisional deal with
IranAir said it included four 747-8s.
Both the A380 and 747-8 have seen production cuts as
airlines switch to smaller two-engined models like the Airbus
A350 or Boeing 777.
But regional sources say Boeing's 747 has a more naturally
receptive audience in Iran given the experience of its pilots
and engineers in keeping old 747s flying during sanctions.
Eager to prepare for projected transport growth
post-sanctions, Iran has ordered a total of seven different
types of Airbus and Boeing jet. But some analysts are cautious
about how quickly new types, especially ones like the
superjumbo, can be introduced without improvements in
infrastructure and marketing.
