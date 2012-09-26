NEWSMAKER-Iranian president's last hurrah in New York

* Fireworks expected at Ahmadinejad's last U.N. appearance
* President revels in challenges with US media
* Tenure leaves international relations damaged and economy
tanking
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Sept 26 He is loathed in the West and
weakened at home, but Iran's outspoken president Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad seems intent on raising hackles one more time during
his last official visit to the United Nations this week.
With tensions between Tehran and Western powers high due to
the dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, his latest blasts
against Israel show that the hardline Ahmadinejad has no
thoughts of presenting a kinder, gentler face to the world at a
delicate moment.
But the 56-year-old - who is struggling through his last
year in office after nearly losing his job - has long relished
any opportunity to promote his controversial views and to bat
back criticism of them.
"Now he's been sidelined at home he will really want to ham
it up abroad," said Ali Ansari of Scotland's St Andrew's
University, referring to Ahmadinejad's address to the U.N.
General Assembly on Wednesday.
Unfazed by walkouts and demonstrations on previous visits to
New York, Ahmadinejad has alleged the U.S. government was behind
the 9/11 attacks, lambasted Western leaders for being played by
"deceitful Zionists", and denied homosexuality exists in Iran.
In contrast to the rhetoric, he has happily engaged with
U.S. media, appearing on television and in newspaper interviews.
"There's a lot of ego that drives the blacksmith's son from
Iran to take on the might of American television," said
Iranian-American author Hooman Majd, who has met him several
times.
Since his election victory in 2005, the diminutive president
has gone from obscurity to the most visible actor on the Iranian
stage. He even survived a disputed re-election in 2009 that
rocked the country to its core.
Mocked by progressive Iranians and blamed for severe
mismanagement, Ahmadinejad has still created a cult following
among some people through his charm, simple lifestyle and
populist beliefs.
His fans glorify him as a humble servant who shuns the
trappings of power. Ahmadinejad, so the story goes, took office
refusing a salary and going to work with a packed lunch.
But such modesty does not extend to his fiery character
which lies at the heart of his quest for global recognition.
"He's the first president in Iran that almost everyone in
the world knows. That gives him huge satisfaction," Majd said.
Ansari said he was driven by vanity and the need for
attention.
"He also believes he speaks the truth and that everyone in
the West simply needs to be enlightened," he said.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's most powerful man, initially
groomed Ahmadinejad to take on the reformist movement through
his devout religious views, his common touch, his accessibility
to young Iranians and connections to the military.
One of the attractions for his supporters was his
non-clerical status and a down-to-earth image that contrasted
with the elite members of the clergy.
Seven years on the political terrain has changed.
Reformists have been sidelined, opposition leaders
Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi are under house arrest, and
parliament is compliant, leaving Khamenei in control of all
levers of power.
"Ahmadinejad's role was to dismantle the institutions of
republicanism in the country, and having gone some way to
achieving this, his utility is now over," Ansari said.
Despite his debt to Khamenei, Ahmadinejad's quest for power
led him into confrontation with the supreme leader. The feud
went public last year after Khamenei reinstated intelligence
minister Heydar Moslehi, who Ahmadinejad had sacked.
Khamenei loyalists launched a campaign to undermine the
president who has since been frozen out of major decision-making
and threatened with impeachment.
"He wants to leaves a legacy where he was the guy breaking
the stranglehold of the mullahs," Majd said. "He believes an
elected president should be allowed to govern. That's quite a
popular sentiment among Iranians."
IT'S THE ECONOMY
Economic problems have also piled up.
Ahmadinejad faces an economy ravaged by sanctions, a
plummeting rial and inflation that officially stands at 25
percent but which some estimate is closer to 50 percent.
Many criticize him for launching a programme in 2010 to
withdraw generous subsidies in favour of cash handouts. Food and
fuel prices have soared and households have struggled to cope.
Such was the concern over his performance that in March he
was summoned by the parliament for a roasting.
Abroad the Ahmadinejad years have been equally disastrous,
putting the country under huge pressure, analysts say.
Confrontation with Israel has intensified and Tehran is one
of the few international backers of Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad in the conflict there.
"Unfortunately during the Ahmadinejad era the foreign policy
of Iran has been damaged, with the West but also with regional
countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Gulf countries,"
said Hossein Mousavian, a former nuclear negotiator under
President Mohammad Khatami and now a visiting scholar at
Princeton University.
The next president needs the Supreme Leader's trust because
legally Khamenei is the ultimate decision-maker on major foreign
policy and security issues, Mousavian explained.
"It's been an incendiary, combative approach," Majd said.
"There's a lot of dissatisfaction as to where the country is
going."
Iran restarted uranium enrichment weeks after Ahmadinejad
took office in 2005, activities that had been suspended under
Khatami. Washington has hinted at military action over what it
believes are attempts to develop a weapons capability.
As rhetoric flies back and forth between Israel and Iran,
Ahmadinejad misses no opportunity to bash Israel as a "cancerous
tumour" and the United States as the world's leading war-monger.
Yet his time in office is notable for his attempts to
establish direct contact with two U.S. presidents.
"The most important legacy left during the Ahmadinejad
presidency was that the taboo of negotiating with the United
States was broken. Since he had a freer hand, he wrote letters
to both President Bush and President Obama," Mousavian said.
"Even though his letters went unanswered, it was
unprecedented for any Iranian president since the (1979)
revolution to make such overtures to the United States."
The direct approaches include meetings between Ahmadinejad
advisors and U.S. officials during his first term.
His determination to break the deadlock also led Ahmadinejad
to advocate a 2009 nuclear deal that came close to resolving the
issue. Ultimately it was shelved after criticism from both
conservatives and reformists.
Having served two terms and unable to run again, he says he
intends to return to his university post next year. But many
believe he cannot resist the temptation to carve a future role
in Iranian politics.
"He has a huge ego. He believes he's right and he is
unafraid," said Majd, who believes Ahmadinejad may be mulling
setting up a political party.
"He's like a boxer who's been knocked down. When you think
it's over, he always seems to get up again."