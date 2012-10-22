Iran's Ahmadinejad denied visit to Evin prison

DUBAI Oct 22 Iran's judiciary has blocked a
request by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to visit Tehran's Evin
prison where a top presidential aide is being held, a further
sign of his waning influence in a last year in office.
Ali Akbar Javanfekr, Ahmadinejad's press advisor and head of
the country's state news agency IRNA, was sent to Evin in
September to serve a six-month sentence for publishing an
article deemed offensive to public decency.
He was also convicted of insulting Iranian Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on his personal website, though it is
unclear how or when this happened.
Ahmadinejad's request to visit Evin, made public this month,
was seen by Iranian media and commentators as linked to
Javanfekr's detention although there has been no official
confirmation this was the case.
The judiciary turned down the request on Sunday, saying it
was not in the best interests of the country as it faces an
economic crisis which parliamentary rivals blame as much on
mismanagement by Ahmadinejad's administration as Western
sanctions.
"We must pay attention to major issues," prosecutor general
Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said on Sunday according to the Mehr
news agency. "Visiting a prison in these circumstances is a
minor issue."
He added: "If we have in mind the best interests of the
nation, a (prison) visit in these circumstances is not
appropriate."
Ahmadinejad has seen his influence wane within Iran's
factionalised political structure following a public spat with
Khamenei in 2011.
The feud between the Iran's elected and unelected leaders
erupted in public last year after Khamenei, who holds ultimate
power, reinstated intelligence minister Heydar Moslehi, who
Ahmadinejad had sacked.
Conservative rivals of Ahmadinejad in parliament say his
administration has mishandled a currency crisis and other
economic fallout from the sanctions levied against Iran's
disputed nuclear programme.
According to Iranian law Ahmadinejad is not allowed to run
for a third term in the June 2013 presidential elections.