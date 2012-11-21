Ahmadinejad off the hook as Iran's parliament withdraws summons

* Parliament backs down after warning from supreme leader
* Khamenei says risked playing into hands of Iran's enemies
* Once backed by hardliners, Ahmadinejad now ostracised
DUBAI, Nov 21 Iran's parliament called off plans
to grill President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday after
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said they must not act in
the interests of Iran's enemies.
Ahmadinejad's opponents in the 290-seat assembly dominated
by conservatives wanted to question him about an economic crisis
that they blame as much on his mismanagement as on Western
sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme.
Economic woes have forced up prices of goods, diminished the
value of the Iranian currency and exacerbated divisions within
Iran's factionalised political system.
"Up to this point, the plan to question the president has
been positive because of the sense of responsibility of
parliament and the readiness of government officials," said
Khamenei, the 73-year-old cleric who holds ultimate power.
"But if this issue goes any further, it will be what the
enemies want and so I ask the honourable representatives not to
continue with it," the Mehr news agency reported him saying.
Seventy-seven lawmakers had backed the plan to grill
Ahmadinejad and questions were expected to focus on the currency
fluctuations and what they said was the mistaken allocation of
limited government-subsidised dollars, including for the import
of thousands of foreign cars.
A spokesman for the group, Avaz Heydarpour, confirmed that
the summons had been withdrawn following Khamenei's request,
Mehr reported.
Once the favoured presidential candidate of Iran's
hardliners who backed his re-election over reformists at a
disputed 2009 election, Ahmadinejad has fallen from favour
within the deeply factionalised conservative ranks that rule the
Islamic Republic.
In March, he became the first president in the history of
the Islamic Republic to be called before the legislature and had
looked likely to have to relive the humiliating experience.
During an hour-long session, he responded in a confident and
at times flippant tone to questions about his economic record
and his allegiance to Khamenei. Lawmakers said they were left
baffled and angered by his performance.
In recent weeks, he has fired back at the judiciary and
legislature, bringing into full public view a feud between
himself and the powerful Larijani brothers, Ali, the parliament
speaker, and Sadeq, the judiciary chief.
In a letter to Sadeq Larijani published in October,
Ahmadinejad said the judiciary had unjustly imprisoned his top
press aide and that it was acting outside the bounds of Iran's
constitution.