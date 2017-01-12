UPDATE 3-Iran welcomes arrival of first Western plane ordered since sanctions lifted

(Adds financing details)
By Parisa Hafezi and Tim Hepher
ANKARA/PARIS Jan 12 An Airbus A321
airliner landed in Tehran on Thursday, the first to arrive out
of the 200 Western-built aircraft ordered by IranAir following
the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.
"This is a historic moment for Iran, signalling the end of
the sanctions era for the country ... This is a prelude to the
delivery of other aircraft and the renovation of Iran's ageing
air fleet," state TV said.
Analysts say IranAir flies one of the world's oldest fleets,
with an average age of 23 years, and has had to rely on smuggled
or improvised parts to keep them operational.
Iran, which has not directly purchased a Western-built plane
in nearly 40 years, has ordered 100 airliners from Airbus and 80
from Boeing and is close to a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft
from Toulouse-based ATR, which is jointly owned by Airbus and
Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica.
The one exception was the sale of a plane to replace an
Airbus jet shot down by the U.S. Navy in 1988.
The arrival of the Airbus 321 on Thursday comes just over a
week before the Jan. 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump, who is opposed to the deal struck by Western
powers in 2015 which lifted sanctions against Iran in return for
curbs on the country's nuclear activities.
Republicans in the U.S. Congress have also objected to the
pact, which was signed by the United States, Britain, Russia,
France, China, Germany and Iran.
Iran's pragmatist president Hassan Rouhani's success in
ending international sanctions by reaching the deal has also
intensified a power struggle among the country's faction-ridden
elite, who have criticised the deal for a lack of tangible
economic benefits since sanctions were lifted.
"This (aircraft) delivery was very crucial ... especially
the timing of it. Now people can see the result of lifting
sanctions," a senior Iranian official told Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
"It will increase Rouhani's popularity ... and his chances
for re-election in May."
IranAir Chairman Farhad Parvaresh said in France on
Wednesday in taking delivery of the Airbus plane that he hoped
the United States would not block the agreement.
Both Airbus and Boeing need U.S. export licences to deliver
the jets because of the number of U.S. parts they contain.
Both have received licences but some need to be extended due
to the lengthy delivery period and analysts expect Boeing to
point to the Airbus delivery to argue its deal should go ahead.
"Everything has been done according to the international
regulations and rules up to now. We hope that nothing special
happens to end this contract," Parvaresh told reporters on
Wednesday.
IranAir hopes to receive at least two more aircraft from
Airbus by the end of March and a total of six A320 aircraft in
calendar year 2017. State TV quoted Parvaresh as saying on
Thursday that Iran's Bank of Industry and Mine had financed the
purchase of the first plane delivered.
Airbus and Boeing are putting up financing help for early
deliveries as many Western banks remain wary of doing deals with
Iran due to restrictions on the use of the U.S. financial system
that remain in effect despite the nuclear deal.
People familiar with the matter said Airbus, initially
reported to have backed the first seven deliveries, was now
looking at providing finance for a larger number of deliveries
and that Boeing planned to finance the first half a dozen jets.
Most planes are sold in dollars but Airbus is being paid in
euros. Boeing's bankers are looking for ways for the company to
get paid for future deliveries without breaking core sanctions,
subject to Treasury approval, a person close to the deal said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Alexandra Hudson)