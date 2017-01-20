UPDATE 3-ATR says aircraft deal with Iran imminent

(Adds details)
By Tim Hepher
TOULOUSE Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has
completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of
at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract
very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on
Friday.
The deal will come after Iran, which had not directly
purchased a Western-built plane in nearly 40 years, signed
contracts with Europe's Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing
last year to purchase about 180 jets.
That became possible after an agreement between Iran and six
major powers lifted most international sanctions imposed on
Tehran, in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear programme.
"We have concluded the negotiations and we should sign the
contract imminently," ATR Chief Executive Christian Scherer
said.
Scherer was responding to some Iranian media reports on
Friday that ATR had already announced the signature of the
keenly awaited deal.
Iranian officials said in December that a deal for 20
twin-engine turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft was close.
IranAir and ATR have spent months negotiating a firm order
for 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft worth 540 million euros ($576
million) at list prices, with options for another 20.
All three manufacturers have received U.S. Treasury export
licences to sell to Iran, a step required even for European
firms since all modern Western aircraft rely on many U.S. parts.
Even so, industry sources say all three may need further
approvals or extended cover in order to complete deliveries.
That is likely to re-focus industry attention on the
direction taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has voiced
opposition to the nuclear sanctions deal.
