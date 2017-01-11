UPDATE 1-IranAir takes delivery of first Airbus jet post-sanctions

(Adds quotes, details)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS Jan 11 The head of IranAir took delivery
in France on Wednesday of the first Western airliner under an
international sanctions deal, calling it a "sunny day" for
relations between Iran and Europe and a memorable one for
aviation in the nation of 80 million people.
Chairman Farhad Parvaresh invited Fabrice Bregier, the head
of planemaking at Airbus, to fly on the new A321 to Tehran,
where the airline plans to mark its arrival in its fleet with a
ceremony on Thursday.
The 189-seat plane, already painted in IranAir's livery, is
the first of 100 ordered from Airbus following a deal reached in
2015 between Tehran and world powers to lift sanctions against
Iran in return for curbs on the country's nuclear activities.
The airline has also ordered 80 aircraft from Boeing
and is in the final stages of negotiating an order for 20
turboprops from Toulouse-based ATR, which is jointly owned by
Airbus and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica.
Highlighting Iran's emergence from years of isolation, the
Airbus delivery marks the first brand-new jet directly acquired
from a Western manufacturer for decades, other than the
replacement of an Airbus jet shot down by the U.S. Navy in 1988.
Republicans in the U.S. Congress have objected to the
nuclear pact, signed by the United States, Britain, Russia,
France, China, Germany and Iran.
It also faces opposition from hardliners in Iran.
Parvaresh said he hoped the United States would not block
the agreement under president-elect Donald Trump, who at times
has pledged to pull Washington out of the nuclear accord.
Both Airbus and Boeing need U.S. export licences to deliver
the jets because of the number of U.S. parts.
Both have received licences but Boeing needs to have the
majority extended due to the lengthy delivery period and
analysts expect it to point to the Airbus delivery in order to
press the case for its sales to remain in force.
"Everything has been done according to the international
regulations and rules up to now. We hope that nothing special
happens to end this contract," Parvaresh told reporters.
The first Airbus aircraft will enter service on Saturday
starting on busy domestic routes such as Tehran to Mashhad for
the next couple of months, he said.
IranAir hopes to receive "at least two more from Airbus" by
the start of the Iranian new year in March, and a total of six
A320 aircraft in calendar year 2017, he added.
It also expects to receive three larger A330 jets in 2017.
IranAir could also receive one to two turboprop aircraft by
the Iranian new year, but a contract has yet to be signed.
"We are very optimistic we can finalise it in January or
so," Parvaresh said.
The arrival of new aircraft will allow IranAir "step by
step" to phase out elderly planes including Fokker 100 regional
aircraft serving domestic routes, Parvaresh said.
Analysts say IranAir has one of the world's oldest airliner
fleets, held together until now by smuggled or improvised parts.
