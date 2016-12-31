Iranian airliner returns to airport after engine failure

BEIRUT Dec 31 An Iranian passenger plane was
forced to return to Tehran's Mehrabad airport on Saturday after
one of its two engines failed, Tasnim news agency reported on
Saturday, adding that all passengers were safe.
Taban Airlines' public relations manager was quoted by ISNA
news agency as saying that its McDonnell Douglas MD-80 had
turned back "due to technical failure".
Iran's airlines have been plagued by accidents, which
politicians blame on international sanctions that have prevented
the airlines renewing their ageing fleets.
Iran signed contracts with Europe's Airbus and
American planemaker Boeing in December to purchase around
180 jets, its biggest commercial deals with the West since its
1979 revolution.
The first plane will be delivered to Iran in 2017.
