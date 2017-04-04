Iran signs contract for 60 Boeing 737 Max aircraft - IRNA

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, April 4 Iran's Aseman airline signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday to buy 60 737 Max aircraft, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
Representatives of the two companies signed the contract in Tehran after a year of negotiations, IRNA reported. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Louise Ireland)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm