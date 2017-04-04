版本:
Iran signs contract for 60 Boeing 737 Max aircraft - IRNA

DUBAI, April 4 Iran's Aseman airline signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday to buy 60 737 Max aircraft, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Representatives of the two companies signed the contract in Tehran after a year of negotiations, IRNA reported. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Louise Ireland)
