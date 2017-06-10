UPDATE 1-Iran's Aseman signs final deal for 30 Boeing 737s - IRNA

(Adds quotes, background)
LONDON, June 10 Aseman Airlines has signed a
final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets in Iran's first
new business with the U.S. planemaker since President Donald
Trump took office vowing to take a tougher stance toward the
country.
Aseman and Boeing had signed a tentative deal in April.
Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that representatives of
Aseman and Boeing signed the final agreement in the capital
Tehran on Saturday.
"I am very pleased that after a year of negotiation with
Boeing, the contract to buy 30 Boeing 737s was signed today,"
Aseman CEO Hossein Alaei was quoted as saying by IRNA after the
signing ceremony.
Owned by Iran's civil service pension foundation but managed
as a private company, Aseman is Iran's third-largest airline by
active fleet size, according to the CAPA consultancy.
Alaei said Aseman was ready to order another 30 of the same
planes once the delivery of the first order was finished.
IRNA reported that the deal for 60 jets would be worth $3
billion, saying Aseman would pay 5 percent and seek financing
for the rest.
Boeing has already agreed to sell 80 aircraft to flag
carrier IranAir under a deal between Tehran and major powers
that led to the lifting of most sanctions in return for curbs on
its nuclear technology development activities.
Trump has said he opposes the nuclear sanctions pact but has
not stated a public view on the aircraft deals reached under the
accord. The U.S. aerospace industry says they support Trump's
agenda for protecting U.S. manufacturing jobs.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Clarke)