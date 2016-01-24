Iran has struck provisional deal for 8 A380 superjumbo jets -official

DUBAI Jan 24 Iran has struck a provisional deal with Europe's Airbus to buy eight A-380 superjumbo planes to be delivered from 2019, the deputy transport minister told Reuters on Sunday.

A deal for 127, mainly new, aircraft which it hopes to complete this week also includes 16 A350 jets, Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan, deputy transport minister said in an interview on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Tehran.

He also said Iran was interested in regional aircraft including Mitsubishi's MRJ and Canada's Bombardier CSeries and has had some contact with both companies.

Private Iranian airlines are also talking to Brazil's Embraer and Russia's Sukhoi. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Nadia Saleem.)