公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 24日 星期日

Iran transport minister says will discuss airbus aircraft purchase next week, details will be finalised later

TEHRAN Jan 24 Iran plans to buy 114 aircraft in the next one or two months and its requirements could increase to more than 500 aircraft in the medium term, or about three years, as its aviation sector emerges from isolation, parliament member Mahdi Hashemi said.

Iran's transport minister Abbas Akhoondi also told journalists after opening the Iran Aviation Conference that Tehran will discuss details with European plane maker Airbus next week. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Nadia Saleem)

