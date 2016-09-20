CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays

(Corrects name of Iranian president in para 9 to Hassan
Rouhani)
* Iran seen buying 112 jets from Airbus, down from 118
* Due to delays in U.S. licences
* Iran seen buying 108 aircraft from Boeing vs 109 before
By Tim Hepher
TEHRAN, Sept 20 Iran has reduced the number of
airplanes it plans to buy from Airbus by six amid
delays in U.S. regulatory approvals, and may knock one plane off
a similar deal for more than 100 with Boeing, an Iranian
official told Reuters.
Iran announced plans in January to buy 118 jets worth $27
billion at list prices from Europe's Airbus but has complained
about unexpected delays in receiving U.S. licences, which are
needed due to the large number of U.S.-supplied parts.
The country's deputy transport minister told a conference on
Monday there were signs the U.S. Treasury would release the
crucial licences by the end of this month.
But speaking again on Tuesday, he stepped up criticism of
what Iran sees as unfair delays in unblocking the deal, which is
part of efforts to rebuild Iran's elderly fleet that were built
into a pact between Tehran and world powers to lift most Western
sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran's nuclear activities.
"There are six fewer aircraft. These are the ones that were
due to be delivered in 2016," the Iranian official told Reuters,
speaking on the sidelines of the CAPA Iran Aviation Finance
Summit in Tehran.
The deal to be finalised with Airbus in coming weeks could
therefore be for 112 aircraft instead of 118, he said.
On paper, these include 12 of Airbus's A380 superjumbos but
Iran has not yet decided whether to take the double-decker jets,
and has an option to convert them to smaller models, he said.
Reuters first reported in June that Iran was having second
thoughts about taking the world's largest passenger plane.
The latest move takes further shine off the deal signed in
Paris during a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, but
Western officials say it still represents a promising symbol of
a new political and economic relationship with Iran.
Boeing, which has also agreed to provide jets to Iran as it
emerges from sanctions, may see its deal clipped by one jet to
108 aircraft instead of 109, the Iranian official said.
Boeing said in June it had provisionally agreed to sell 80
planes directly to IranAir and to oversee the lease of a further
29.
The Iranian official did not say whether the cancelled
aircraft would come from the column of direct purchases or
leases, nor whether it had been cut for the same reason as
Airbus, but Boeing is also on the waiting list for licences.
Both planemakers said they do not comment on discussions
with airlines and would only act within U.S. regulations.
Speaking at the CAPA conference, Western envoys sought to
allay Iranian concerns over the delays in approving the airplane
deals. They expressed optimism the deals would go ahead and
reiterated their commitment to last year's nuclear deal.
Unpicking years of sanctions is a complex task, complicated
further in Washington by the fact that U.S. primary sanctions
remain in effect, French Ambassador Francois Senemaud said.
One person familiar with the process said the U.S. Treasury
was moving ahead in its discussions and a licence decision,
initially on the Airbus side of the deal, could come in weeks.
Others have suggested the politically sensitive decision on
whether to supply Western jets, opposed by many Republicans,
could slip beyond November's U.S. presidential election.
