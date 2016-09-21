Boeing receives U.S. license to sell jetliners to Iran, ending ban

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Boeing Co said it had received on Wednesday a U.S. government license allowing it sell jetliners to Iran, ending a decades-long ban and matching European rival Airbus, which also said it received license approval.
The green light allows the Chicago-based plane maker to conclude sales of more than 100 planes that were outlined in a memorandum of agreement it reached with Iran Air in June, Boeing said.
"We have received that license and remain in talks with Iran Air based on the MOA," Boeing said in a statement. "Any final sales agreement would have to adhere to the license we've been issued." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.