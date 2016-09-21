Boeing receives U.S. license to sell jetliners to Iran, ending ban

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Boeing Co said it had received on Wednesday a U.S. government license allowing it sell jetliners to Iran, ending a decades-long ban and matching European rival Airbus, which also said it received license approval.

The green light allows the Chicago-based plane maker to conclude sales of more than 100 planes that were outlined in a memorandum of agreement it reached with Iran Air in June, Boeing said.

"We have received that license and remain in talks with Iran Air based on the MOA," Boeing said in a statement. "Any final sales agreement would have to adhere to the license we've been issued." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)