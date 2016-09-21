Boeing expects U.S. to issue license to sell jets to Iran soon

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that expected to receive a license to sell jetliners to Iran soon, after Airbus confirmed earlier in the day that it had received licenses for similar sales from the U.S. Treasury Department.
"We understand that the U.S. government has issued Airbus a license to sell aircraft to Iran," Chicago-based Boeing said in a statement. "We believe their license application was submitted prior to our similar request and that the government follows a 'first in, first out' policy. We look forward to receiving our license from the government shortly." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.