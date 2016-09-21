Boeing expects U.S. to issue license to sell jets to Iran soon

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that expected to receive a license to sell jetliners to Iran soon, after Airbus confirmed earlier in the day that it had received licenses for similar sales from the U.S. Treasury Department.

"We understand that the U.S. government has issued Airbus a license to sell aircraft to Iran," Chicago-based Boeing said in a statement. "We believe their license application was submitted prior to our similar request and that the government follows a 'first in, first out' policy. We look forward to receiving our license from the government shortly." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)