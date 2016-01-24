Iran appeals for investment in aviation, says Boeing welcome

(Refiles to amend reporting credit; story text unchanged)

TEHRAN Jan 24 Iran's transport minister urged foreign companies on Sunday to invest in the country's aviation sector and declared a zero-tolerance policy for corruption as it reopens for business after sanctions.

"I hold your hands in friendship," Transport Minister Abbas Akhoondi told an audience of 300 aviation executives in Tehran, warning them that anyone who approached them claiming to represent the government in negotiations would be "lying".

With sanctions lifted, Iranian officials, determined to get full control of Iran's international trade, have said that no tolerance will be shown for middlemen to get involved in the country's international purchases.

Akhoondi, who last week announced plans to buy 114 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus, also urged its U.S. competitor Boeing to enter similar negotiations.

"All companies can work in Iran," he told the first major post-sanctions business gathering in Tehran, the CAPA Aviation Summit. "It is a pity that we haven't been able to communicate for a long time but we would like to revive this friendship. There is no barrier for anyone," he said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Nadia Saleem)