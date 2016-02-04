INSIGHT-Airline battle brews in Gulf as Iran eyes regional hub role

* Big jet order sends signals to Gulf rivals
* Iranair to compete long-term for transit passengers
* Airlines set for battle to serve Iran market
* Hub plans depend on progress in expanding airport
* 'We want to play our role fully again' - Iranair chief
By Tim Hepher and Nadia Saleem
PARIS/DUBAI, Feb 4 An economic battle is likely
for dominance of the skies over the Gulf after Iran decided to
invest $27 billion in an airline fleet capable of taking on the
region's supercarriers.
By ordering dozens of long-distance European jets last month
after the lifting of sanctions, Iran is positioning Tehran as a
potential long-term transit point between East and West to rival
regional hubs such as Dubai, air officials and analysts say.
The move is underscored by Tehran's choice of Airbus A380,
which is the world's largest jetliner and is used by other Gulf
carriers, and sends a political warning to Iran's neighbours not
to ignore the Islamic Republic's emergence from isolation.
"Certainly this is our historical position: we have always
been a centre for communications in the region," Transport
Minister Abbas Akhouni said in an interview.
The investment also points to a strategy to take part in the
globalisation of the transport industry alongside Gulf rivals,
even though the social and economic challenges of building a
world-class hub are formidable for Iran.
"We used to be a very important airline in the region and
globally, so of course we want to play our role fully once
again," Iranair Chairman Farhad Parvaresh told Reuters.
Iran signed a deal for 118 Airbus jets, and contracts to
expand the main Tehran airport, during a visit to Europe by
President Hassan Rouhani, less than two weeks after sanctions
were lifted in exchange for curbs on Iran's atomic programme.
Not all the planes are expected to go to Iranair, but Tehran
says it will give the flag carrier priority.
Nor will Iran's hub ambitions bear fruit any time soon, as
its airlines must focus first on rebuilding a busy domestic
network and catering for inbound tourism and business traffic.
"The A380s don't arrive for another five years," Parvaresh
said in an interview. "Before then we need to watch closely the
expansion of Imam Khomeini (Tehran International) airport."
OUTSIDERS EYE IRAN'S MARKET
Arab Gulf carriers dominate long-haul travel thanks to
smart, efficient hubs and a strategic position that places two
thirds of the world's population within an optimal 4-8 hours'
flying time from Dubai, home to regional heavyweight Emirates.
The only serious regional competitor to Gulf carriers for
now is Turkish Airlines. But the variety of short- and long-haul
jets acquired by Iran suggests it wants a share of the spoils in
the future.
"(Iranair's) obvious intention is to become part of the
network operation that the Gulf carriers have operated so
effectively," said Peter Harbison, chairman of airline thinktank
CAPA, which held an aviation meeting in Tehran last month.
"Iran is very well geographically positioned ... We are
obviously looking a few years out to get to that stage, but it
is really where they need to be in 10 years time."
Even before then, it faces a contest to serve its own market
as foreign carriers will be eyeing opportunities in the country
of 80 million.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade
association, has predicted Iran's market will more than treble
from 12 million passengers a year now, mostly domestic flyers,
to 44 million by 2034.
"While the airlines here (in Iran) are rebuilding their
capacity, the regional carriers ... are looking to suck traffic
out over the Gulf airports," Dick Forsberg, strategy chief at
aircraft lessor Avolon, said during the CAPA Iran Aviation
Summit.
"It is going to be very hard for the airlines here to
recover that leakage in the short- and perhaps even
medium-term."
Already 28 foreign carriers serve Iran and more are likely
to arrive, says CAPA.
"We are not afraid of competition," Parvaresh said. "We have
good relations with most other carriers and there is no problem.
I think Iranians for example will want to mainly fly with
Iranair."
PLAYING "CATCH-UP"
Parvaresh said Iranair would start flights to Toronto, home
to an estimated 50,000 Canadian Iranians. It is also widely
expected to seek alliances to help it grow.
Gulf carriers Emirates and Qatar Airways declined comment on
Iran. Abu Dhabi's Etihad said it always welcomed competition.
A Gulf industry executive said it was too early to gauge
Tehran's plans, but added "Iran is a new market for everyone;
there is enough demand".
Iran would need huge investment and an improved political
climate to catch up with deep-pocketed Gulf rivals that are
"25-30 years ahead," he said.
With traffic of 6 million passengers a year, Tehran's
airport is dwarfed by Dubai's 78 million. Iran plans to boost
capacity to 45 million on the way to a target of 70 million.
Any attempt by Iranair to mimic the hub-based business model
of Gulf carriers could add a fourth big connecting airport to
the three already operating: two in the United Arab Emirates and
one in Qatar.
"When you have such an early-mover advantage as the (Arab
Gulf carriers), there's so much learning that it is extremely
difficult to catch up. It's not just about hardware and
infrastructure but also about developing the skill, the
management layer to operate competitively," said a Dubai-based
aviation analyst who asked not to be named.
Some experts have already questioned whether the region can
sustain three hubs close together, especially in the event of a
downturn, but Gulf airlines say traffic remains buoyant.
RULES ON ALCOHOL, WOMEN COVERING HEAD
Even so, other political and economic questions remain over
Iran's bid to divert international traffic across the Gulf.
These include the impact of low prices on Iran's ambitious
airport construction plans, uncertainty over wary ties with the
West and questions over how flexible its establishment will be
in implementing strict Islamic rules on passengers in transit.
Iran does not serve alcohol and women are obliged to respect
customs requiring them to cover heads and bodies when entering
the country's airspace on Iranian aircraft.
In a sign that buying more planes and implementing flexible
rules will not be easy, some Iranian hardliners have criticised
the Airbus deal for diverting cash from bigger priorities.
Much also depends on how Iran regulates the new traffic as
the government negotiates new bilateral air traffic accords.
"They don't want to fall in the trap that Air India got
into," said CAPA's Harbison, referring to an influx of foreign
capacity before the local champion was ready to compete.
"If you have a liberal bilateral strategy and a liberal
investment strategy in national airlines, then getting to a
stage where there is something of a threat to the operations of
Gulf carriers is quite feasible in say a decade."
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Timothy
Heritage)