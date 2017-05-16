UPDATE 1-IranAir receives ATR turboprops for regional growth

(Adds interview with IranAir chairman)
By Tim Hepher
TOULOUSE, France May 16 IranAir took delivery
of four European turboprop aircraft on Tuesday, as it extended
the renewal of its ageing fleet under an international
sanctions-lifting deal to regional cities.
The first of 20 ATR 72-600s ordered by IranAir were handed
over at Franco-Italian planemaker ATR's Toulouse headquarters
and are scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday.
The deliveries will bring to seven the number of new Western
aircraft delivered to Iran since trade reopened under a deal
between Tehran and major powers to ease sanctions in exchange
for restrictions on Iran's nuclear research activities.
IranAir is mostly rebuilding its fleet with deals to buy a
total of 180 Airbus and Boeing passenger jets, but the arrival
of ATR 70-seat planes is aimed at underserved local economies.
IranAir aims to cover a populous arc in Iran's northwest and
northeast and may eventually base some of the ATR planes in the
Caspian city of Rasht, Chairman Farhad Parvaresh told Reuters.
A similar model could ultimately be established in Bandar
Abbas in the south.
"This is the plan, a commercial plan, but of course it might
change," Parvaresh said, speaking on board the first aircraft.
Currently, 90 percent of IranAir's domestic traffic revolves
around 10-12 airports, but a lower tier of destinations fail to
met their potential due to a lack of small planes.
"We hope very much that with this type of aircraft we can
connect the small cities to the mega cities," Parvaresh said.
"As the number of aircraft increases, we will increase this
hub-and-spoke pattern inside the country with the small
airports," he added.
"But in addition to domestic routes we can also use them in
the future to connect ... Iran's border cities to the border
cities of our neighbours, for which it is not always economical
to use bigger aircraft."
Such routes might include Kish to Dubai, Lar to Qatar's
capital Doha or traffic between Tabriz in Iran's Azerbaijan
region and the Azeri capital Baku.
Each ATR 72-600 is worth $26.8 million at list prices but
planes typically trade at a discount. IranAir plans to take the
remaining 16 by end-2018, including another five this year.
It has so far received three Airbus jets and will get
another by end-year. The first Boeing is due around May 2018.
Despite the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions, Iran
continues to faces hurdles in financing long-term purchases
because banks are nervous of infringing separate U.S. sanctions.
For now, officials say it is paying for aircraft in cash but
that this money will serve as deposits for later deliveries.
"Financing is going ahead but it is not finalised yet,"
Parvaresh said.
The deal between IranAir and ATR - co-owned by Airbus
and Italy's Leonardo - includes a training
programme for Iranian pilots and engineers.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Louise
Heavens)