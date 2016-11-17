U.S. House votes to bar sales of commercial aircraft to Iran

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would block the
sale of commercial aircraft to Iran, a bid to stop sales by
Boeing and Airbus that have already been
approved by President Barack Obama's administration.
The bill passed the Republican-led House by 243-174 largely
along party lines. Eight Democrats joined Republicans in favor.
All 174 "no" votes were from Democrats.
The measure would bar U.S. Treasury Department from issuing
licenses that U.S. banks would need to finance sales of
commercial aircraft, the latest in a series of efforts by
congressional Republicans to counteract the international
nuclear deal between Iran, the United States and other world
powers.
The deals by Airbus and Boeing to sell or lease over 200
jets to IranAir would help modernize and expand the country's
elderly fleet, held together by smuggled or improvised parts
after years of sanctions.
Although Airbus is based in France, it must have the U.S.
Treasury Department's approval for the sale because at least 10
percent of the aircraft's components are American-made.
Some members of Congress have raised concerns that killing
the sale could cost jobs. But opponents, particularly
Republicans who unanimously opposed the nuclear agreement,
argue that the passenger aircraft could be used for military
purposes such as transporting fighters to battle U.S. troops or
allies in Syria.
The measure is unlikely to become law during the current
Congress. It would need to pass the Senate, where it would face
stiff opposition from Democrats.
And the White House said Obama would veto the measure even
if it did pass the Senate. The administration believes the
legislation would be a violation of the nuclear pact, in which
Iran agreed to curtain its nuclear program in exchange for
sanctions relief.
However, the climate for the nuclear pact could change once
Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Trump was harshly critical of the nuclear agreement during his
campaign.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)