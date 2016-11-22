UPDATE 3-U.S. grants second Airbus license to sell planes to Iran

(Adds State Department comment, House Majority Leader
statement, details)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Nov 22 The United States said on
Tuesday it had issued a second license to France's Airbus
to sell commercial planes to Iran Air, bringing Iran's
flag carrier a step closer to receiving new Western jets under
last year's deal to ease sanctions.
The move in the waning months of Democratic President Barack
Obama's administration to further unlock jetliner sales to Iran
prompted complaints from Republicans in Congress and is likely
to raise the ire of President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has said
he would dismantle the 2015 international nuclear deal with
Iran, which includes a measure allowing U.S. and European
companies to sell Iran civilian aircraft.
Licenses allowing such sales could easily be withdrawn by
the Trump administration if he chose to do so, sanctions experts
said. But he would likely face opposition from U.S. allies and
other world powers who were partners in negotiating the deal to
lift some sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear
program.
The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control on
Monday issued the license for the sale of 106 planes to Iran
Air, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, on
condition of anonymity. An Airbus spokesman confirmed that the
company had received the OFAC license, but declined to confirm
the exact number of planes approved.
Although Airbus is based in France, it must have U.S.
approval to sell planes to Iran because at least 10 percent of
the aircraft's components are American-made. Tehran
provisionally ordered more than 100 jets each from Airbus and
Boeing this year.
Before the license was issued on Monday, Airbus had U.S.
permission for the sale of 17 jets to Iran.
Members of Trump's transition team did not respond to a
request for comment on the license.
Opponents of the nuclear deal argue that passenger aircraft
could be used for military purposes, such as transporting
fighters to battle U.S. troops or allies in Syria, something
Iranian officials deny.
In a letter to the United Nations Security Council on
Tuesday, Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon accused Iran of
using commercial airline flights to ship weapons to Lebanese
Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah.
The U.S. Treasury says that the licenses it issues contain
strict conditions to require planes be used solely for
commercial passenger use, and not be sold or transferred to a
sanctioned person or group.
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill
intending to block the sale of commercial aircraft to Iran,
which would also affect sales by U.S. firm Boeing.
The measure is unlikely to become law during the current
Congress, as it would need to pass the Senate, where it would
face stiff opposition from Democrats. The White House also said
Obama would veto the measure even if it did pass the Senate.
On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Majority Leader
Kevin McCarthy, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed
Royce sent a letter to Obama asking him to refrain from trying
to boost international investment in Iran or issuing new
regulations, licenses or guidance on remaining sanctions in the
last two months of his administration.
McCarthy said in a statement on Tuesday that Obama should
not allow for the Airbus sale. "Actions like this underscore the
need for the upcoming Trump Administration to review all options
when it comes to this failed deal," the statement said.
Confirming a Reuters report on the issuing of a second
license, the U.S. State Department said the Obama administration
was not trying to push through Iran-related measures on its way
out.
"This particular license that we're talking about today
isn't new. It is something that has been in train for quite some
time, as other licenses have been as well," said State
Department spokesman John Kirby in a press briefing. "There's no
Machiavellian intent here to push in any way outside the bounds
of our normal commitments and obligations here in the final
months of the administration."
Republican members of Congress unanimously opposed the
nuclear agreement, seen as one of Obama's hallmark foreign
policy achievements.
The deals by Airbus and Boeing to sell or lease over 200
jets to Iran Air would help modernize and expand the country's
elderly fleet, held together by smuggled or improvised parts
after years of sanctions. Iranian officials have voiced growing
concerns about what they see as unfair delays in obtaining U.S.
licenses, or clarity over banking and financing rules.
Sanctions experts said Treasury licenses allowing such
aircraft sales, and easing the way for other commerce with Iran,
could easily be reversed by Trump if he chose to do so.
"The licenses can be withdrawn at any moment...so long as
they're not required by legislation, which is a very small
number," said David Mortlock, a former White House sanctions
official.
The airplane deals still face major obstacles, including
reluctance from major European banks to finance deals involving
Iran.
The Airbus spokesman said that taken together, the company's
two Treasury licenses cover its entire 118-plane deal with Iran,
implying that there is some overlap between the two licenses.
Some aircraft have been cancelled because of delays in
receiving authorizations, and officials say Iran no longer plans
to take delivery of A380 superjumbos, so the final tally is
likely to be closer to 100 aircraft.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Emily Stephenson
and Lesley Wroughton in Washington and Tim Hepher in Paris;
editing by Grant McCool)