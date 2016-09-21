U.S. has issued first two licenses for airplane sales to Iran- Treasury

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The United States has issued licenses to Boeing and Airbus to sell commercial aircraft to Iran, in accordance with last year's nuclear deal, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the United States committed to license the export of certain commercial passenger aircraft to Iran," a Treasury spokeswoman said in the statement.
"We have issued the first two licenses for the export of certain commercial passenger aircraft to Iran under this new policy - to Boeing and Airbus. These licenses contain strict conditions to ensure that the planes will be used exclusively for commercial passenger use and cannot be resold or transferred to a designated entity."
Both companies had already announced earlier in the day that they had received word of the approval from the government. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alan Crosby)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.