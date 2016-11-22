U.S. license to Airbus for Iran plane sales part of nuclear deal obligations -State Dept

WASHINGTON Nov 22 A U.S. license issued this
week for Airbus to sell planes to Iran's flagship
carrier is not part of a "final push" by the Obama
administration and is part of U.S. obligations under the Iran
nuclear deal, the State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.
"It's very much in keeping with our commitment to meeting
our obligations under the JCPOA," said State Department
spokesman John Kirby, using an acronym for the nuclear deal.
"There's no final push."
The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued
the license on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said on
condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese)