UPDATE 4-Kerry seeks to soothe European bank nerves over Iran trade

* Kerry seeks to reassure 10 top bank execs
* Lenders seek action to match rhetoric
* Banks fear sanctions could be re-imposed
By David Brunnstrom
LONDON, May 12 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry told Europe's top banks they have nothing to fear from
resuming business with Iran, as long as they make proper checks
on trade partners and pursue "legitimate business".
European banks, some of which have been punished for
breaking sanctions imposed on Iran, are sceptical it is now safe
for them to restore trade ties with the country and have largely
held back since the lifting of some restrictions in January.
"We want to make it clear that legitimate business, which is
clear under the definition of the agreement, is available to
banks," Kerry said on Thursday during what is likely to be his
last trip to London before November's U.S. election.
Nine executives from leading European banks took part in the
meeting, along with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond,
secretary of state for business Sajid Javid and Norman Lamont,
trade envoy to Iran, a British official told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan, HSBC's
UK head Antonio Simoes and Credit Suisse Chief
Financial Officer David Mathers were among the senior bankers
who attended.
Representatives from Standard Chartered and BNP
Paribas, which have both been fined billions of
dollars for breaking sanctions in the past, also attended along
with executives from Santander, Royal Bank of Scotland
, Barclays and Lloyds.
The United States and Europe lifted sanctions in January
under a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear programme, but other
U.S. sanctions remain, including a ban on Iran-linked
transactions in dollars being processed through the U.S.
financial system.
That has left Europe's banks nervous of resuming trade,
despite encouraging words from the U.S. And there was little
immediate sign Kerry had provided sufficient additional
reassurance during the meeting on Thursday.
Standard Chartered said after the meeting that it "will not
accept any new clients who reside in Iran, or which are an
entity owned or controlled by a person there, nor will we
undertake any new transactions involving Iran or any party in
Iran".
French bank Societe Generale said given "remaining
uncertainties" it had no plans to resume commercial activities
with Iran, adding: "Differences between European and U.S.
systems generate significant operating risks for financial
establishments".
Other banking and finance sources said uncertainty about the
outcome of U.S. presidential elections in November heightened
their reservations. A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on
Wednesday showed Republican Donald Trump pulling even with
likely Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
"What if Trump wins? Do you want to get involved with
contracts now that perhaps in six months would be
unenforceable?" a banking source following Iran said.
"There is a distinct reluctance to do anything among the
banks."
NO LETTER OF COMFORT
Another source familiar with European banks' thinking said
there was still little clarity on what trade could be done.
"The assurances given by Kerry are still vague and that goes
for the whole U.S. approach - there is 'no letter of comfort'
for the banks," the source told Reuters.
Hammond said the strategic objective was to draw Iran back
into the international community, and this meant overcoming "the
reality of what the European banks are finding in practice".
"We're trying to bridge that gap ... to allow these European
and global banks to support European businesses in resuming
normal trade and investment patterns with Iran," Hammond said.
Banks' fears are exacerbated by the differing tone of
rhetoric between federal U.S. officials and State laws, many of
which still ban pension groups and funds from investing in
overseas companies that do business in Iran, Tom Stocker, a
Pinsent Masons lawyer with expertise in trade sanctions, said.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Arno Schuetze, Lawrence White,
Kate Holton, Jonathan Saul and Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Tom
Heneghan and Alexander Smith)