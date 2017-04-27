Iran says potential deal for early jet delivery falls through

ANKARA, April 27 IranAir has abandoned plans to
take early delivery of a Boeing 777-300ER jetliner
because the passenger plane is no longer available, the head of
the Islamic Republic's national flag carrier was quoted as
saying by Iranian media.
Iran had been expected to receive the first of 80 aircraft
ordered from the U.S. planemaker in April or May 2018, but
Iranian media and industry sources said this month it might get
the first Boeing jet a year earlier than expected under a
proposal to swap deliveries with Turkish Airlines.
"Boeing had proposed to hand over a 777-300ER by summer
after Turkish Airlines withdrew its order for it. We welcomed it
... However, when we were almost certain that we wanted the
plane, it was no longer available," Chairman Farhad Parvaresh
was quoted by Iran's English language Press TV as saying.
Industry sources had said Boeing was in negotiations to
release at least one 777-300ER originally built for Turkish
Airlines, which is deferring deliveries due to weaker traffic
following last year's failed coup attempt in Turkey.
"We have currently stopped our negotiations in absence of
the plane," Parvaresh was quoted as saying.
Boeing said it does not comment on specific deliveries.
"Boeing and Iran Air continue to work on implementing the
sales contract for commercial passenger airplanes signed in
December 2016, at which time we announced first deliveries are
scheduled to start in 2018," a spokesman said.
"We continue to follow the lead of the U.S. government on
all our dealings with approved Iranian airlines."
Since last year, when most sanctions imposed on Iran were
lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, Tehran
has joined a long waiting list for new airplanes and the swap
would have allowed it to speed up its fleet renewal.
IranAir has also ordered 100 aircraft from Europe's Airbus
under a deal to lift most sanctions in return for curbs
on Iran's nuclear programme, and has taken three deliveries.
Iran's return to the aviation market after decades of
sanctions is a boon to planemakers trying to dispose of some new
planes discarded by airlines facing economic difficulties.
But Western banks continue to shy away from financing deals
between IranAir and Western companies, fearing U.S. banking
sanctions that remain in force or a new chill in relations
between Tehran and the West under U.S. President Donald Trump.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Tim Hepher and David
Evans)