RPT-Global banks to steer clear of Iran until sanctions finally go

* Many sanctions on Iran likely to stay for months
* Lenders have paid heavy penalties for Iran business
* Banks still fear U.S. anti-money laundering rules
* UK not recommending insurance trade with Iran yet
By Jonathan Saul and Thomas Atkins
LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 16 International banks
and most insurers are likely to steer clear of dealing with Iran
for some time, fearing they could face more fines from U.S.
regulators despite this week's nuclear deal between world powers
and Tehran.
With almost 80 million people and annual output of some $400
billion, Iran will be the biggest economy to rejoin the global
trading and financial system since Russia emerged from the ruins
of the Soviet Union over two decades ago.
But while Iran is trying to come in from the cold, many of
the sanctions imposed over its nuclear programme are likely to
stay for months and those that are lifted can be rapidly
restored if the deal falters.
U.S. and European banking restrictions, for example, will be
lifted only when the International Atomic Energy Agency has
verified that Iran is keeping to its side of the bargain.
The layers of sanctions also include U.S. anti-money
laundering legislation, and any breaches could lead to banks
being cut off from the U.S. dollar clearing system.
"There's a real hesitancy for the right reasons," said
Washington lawyer D.E. Wilson, former acting general counsel at
the U.S. Treasury, whose Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
enforces the legislation. "The banks don't want to get into
trouble."
There are tentative signs of a financial thaw. In one of the
first steps to normalise trade between Britain and Tehran, the
UK's export credit agency told Reuters on Thursday it was
planning to review Iran's creditworthiness.
But Germany's largest bank by assets, Deutsche Bank,
said it would consider doing business in Iran only
when sanctions disappear.
"Deutsche Bank will continue to adhere to all U.S. and EU
sanctions against Iran," it said in a statement. "The bank
closely monitors the implementation of the nuclear agreement and
related sanctions and will reconsider its position if sanctions
are lifted in areas of relevance to the bank."
Deutsche has yet to reach a settlement with U.S. officials
over suspicions that it may have breached sanctions in dealings
with Iran. The bank has already paid about 9 billion euros
($9.8 billion) in U.S. and European settlements and fines in the
past three years, and faces more U.S. penalties in the Iran
case.
Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank
declined to comment. In March, Commerzbank agreed to pay U.S.
authorities $1.45 billion after it joined the ranks of European
banks to acknowledge moving funds through the U.S. financial
system for countries such as Iran and Sudan.
British banks will also be cautious given past experiences,
industry sources said. They are generally pulling out of
business likely to stir controversy and slimming their
international operations in response to recent scandals.
HSBC was fined $1.9 billion in 2012 by U.S.
regulators for violations including doing business with Iran,
while Standard Chartered paid $667 million in 2012 for
violating U.S. sanctions and a further $300 million after more
compliance shortcomings were uncovered.
"Global banks are unlikely to rush in until the ground rules
are clearly laid out by the U.S," an executive at a major bank
based outside the United States.
U.S. banking groups JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup declined to comment.
Lenders further afield are also playing safe. "Some banks
that can operate lawfully beyond the reach of the OFAC sanctions
have chosen as a matter of bank policy not to engage in any Iran
dealings ... The juice isn't worth the squeeze," said Les
Carnegie, who specialises in international trade and national
security matters at law firm Latham & Watkins.
Global transaction services organisation SWIFT said on
Tuesday current European Union sanctions remained in place which
included "measures prohibiting companies such as SWIFT from
providing specialised financial messaging services to
EU-sanctioned Iranian banks".
FIRST STEPS
Still, parts of Britain's financial services industry -
which includes the Lloyd's of London insurance market - will be
vying for business in Iran.
Government department UK Export Finance (UKEF), which
provides banking and insurance guarantees to support British
exporters, said on Thursday it would initiate "a review of Iran
to assess creditworthiness, in light of the new agreement, and
the expected positive effect on the Iranian economy".
However, it added that Iran had to clear arrears with UKEF
"to a large degree" before full cover could be restored.
Nigel Kushner, a director with the British Iranian Chamber
of Commerce association, said trade prospects would depend on
Iran complying with a "multitude of obligations".
"The reality is that there will be no tangible change in the
EU or U.S. sanctions regime for at least six to nine months at
best," said Kushner, a London-based sanctions lawyer.
Industry sources said that while some insurers were gearing
up for a resumption of business, they were unlikely to make any
moves yet.
Helen Dalziel, senior market services executive at the
International Underwriting Association, said the British
Treasury had issued a notice to insurers saying its previous
guidance remained in place. "They're not recommending trade with
Iran at present," she said. "Essentially, nothing's changed for
our members and won't change for several months, we believe."
Insurer Allianz said it would adjust its business
"if and when the steps specified in the political agreement have
been implemented".
A similar message was given by CityUK, a trade association
working to promote UK financial services overseas. "Our focus
will be on the need for a clear and consistent policy on
sanctions and their operation," said Gary Campkin of CityUK.
Under interim accords reached between Iran and world powers,
Iran was allowed to secure insurance cover to transport oil
cargoes - Tehran's main revenue earner - for approved business.
The interim agreement was renewed on a six-month basis and
most ship insurers - known as P&I clubs - remained wary of
entering into contracts.
The International Group of P&I clubs, whose members provide
liability cover to 95 percent of the world's tanker fleet, said
it was difficult to say when EU and U.S. legislation would be
repealed or rolled back.
"In the meantime clubs should advise members with an
interest in trading to Iran to proceed with extreme caution and
continue to seek independent advice before committing to trade
contracts," it said in a note this week.
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
