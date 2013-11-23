China's foreign minister heads to Geneva for Iran talks

BRIEF-Aventron FY EBIT up 97 percent to CHF 13.8 million
* Improved its FY net revenues by 100 percent to 48.5 million Swiss francs ($48.42 million)
SHANGHAI Nov 23 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi left Beijing early on Saturday for Geneva to attend talks on Iran's nuclear programme, the Foreign Ministry said.
The brief announcement on the Chinese Forign Ministry's website (www.fmprc.gov.cn) gave no further details. The talks with Iran also involve the United States, Russia, France, Britain and Germany. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
ZURICH, April 4 ABB has bought Austrian group Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik, the Swiss engineering company said on Tuesday, helping it to challenge German rival Siemens in the industrial automation sector.
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble