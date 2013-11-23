版本:
China's foreign minister heads to Geneva for Iran talks

SHANGHAI Nov 23 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi left Beijing early on Saturday for Geneva to attend talks on Iran's nuclear programme, the Foreign Ministry said.

The brief announcement on the Chinese Forign Ministry's website (www.fmprc.gov.cn) gave no further details. The talks with Iran also involve the United States, Russia, France, Britain and Germany. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

