CORRECTED-Iran says has detected Duqu computer virus

* Experts say Duqu based on Stuxnet "cyber-weapon"
* Iran says has developed software to neutralise it
* Tensions high over Iran's nuclear programme
By Hossein Jaseb
TEHRAN, Nov 13 Iran said on Sunday it had
detected the Duqu computer virus that experts say is based on
Stuxnet, the so-called "cyber-weapon" discovered last year and
believed to be aimed at sabotaging the Islamic Republic's
nuclear sites.
The head of Iran's civil defence organisation told the
official IRNA news agency that computers at all main sites at
risk were being checked and that Iran had developed software to
combat the virus.
"We are in the initial phase of fighting the Duqu virus,"
Gholamreza Jalali, was quoted as saying. "The final report
which says which organisations the virus has spread to and what
its impacts are has not been completed yet.
"All the organisations and centres that could be
susceptible to being contaminated are being controlled," he
said.
News of Duqu first surfaced on Oct. 18 when Symantec said in a report that a research lab with
international connections had alerted it to a mysterious
computer virus that "appeared to be very similar to Stuxnet," a
piece of malicious software believed to have wreaked havoc on
Iran's nuclear program.
While Stuxnet was aimed at crippling industrial control
systems and may have destroyed some of the centrifuges Iran
uses to enrich uranium, experts say Duqu appeared designed to
gather data to make it easier to launch future cyber attacks.
Symantec said: "Duqu is essentially the precursor to a
future Stuxnet-like attack." Instead of being designed to
sabotage an industrial control system, the new virus is
designed to gain remote access capabilities, it said in a
report issued last month.
Iran said in April it had been targeted by a second
computer virus which it identified as "Stars". It was not
immediately clear if Stars and Duqu were related but Jalali
described Duqu as the third virus to hit Iran.
Tehran said Stuxnet had not inflicted serious damage before
it was detected and blamed the United States and Israel for the
virus which appeared to be aimed at crippling the nuclear
programme they say is aimed at making atomic weapons, a charge
Iran denies.
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a report last
week that contained what it called credible evidence pointing
to military dimensions to Iran's atomic activities, fueling
demands in Washington and Europe for further sanctions.
Iran dismissed the report as politicised and full of
"lousy" and unreliable intelligence work. The speaker of Iran's
parliament said on Sunday the assembly would "review" relations
with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.