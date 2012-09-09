Rial falls sharply as West looks to push Iran's isolation

| DUBAI, Sept 9
DUBAI, Sept 9 Iran's currency, the rial, plunged
to an all-time low on Sunday, exchange traders said, as Western
nations sought to further isolate the country economically and
diplomatically.
The rial's latest slump coincides with Canada's unexpected
decision to sever ties with Iran and talks among European Union
member states about introducing further embargoes against Iran.
The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions
since the beginning of the year over Tehran's nuclear activities
which they suspect are part of a drive to develop a weapons
capability, allegations which Iran has repeatedly denied.
The open-market dollar rate stood at around 24,000 rials,
traders told Reuters by telephone on Sunday, a slump of nine
percent over three days.
On Thursday, the rial traded at about 22,000 to the dollar,
they said.
"It's really bad," a currency trader who asked not to be
named said by phone from Tehran. "It's the worst it's ever
been."
Another trader said his company had suspended business
because of the volatile rates. This was the lowest he had ever
seen the rial sink, he said.
"We're not selling," he said by phone. "The price has to
stabilise so we can actually buy some dollars," he said.
The Iranian government has characterised the sanctions as
all-out economic war.
"We are fighting with the world in an economic sense," the
governor of Iran's central bank, Mahmoud Bahmani, said on
Sunday, the Iranian Students' News Agency reported. "The
conditions we are in are war conditions."
The direct cause of the sharp fall is unclear but one trader
speculated it was because of the government's difficulty in
getting hold of foreign currency due to U.S. sanctions which
directly target the central bank.
On Friday, the Canadian government announced it had closed
its embassy in Tehran citing Tehran's nuclear programme,
hostility toward Israel and its support for ally Syria.
Simultaneously, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and
Germany urged fellow EU member states to ratchet up sanctions
against Iran. The bloc imposed a total ban on purchases of
Iranian crude at the beginning of July.
The news comes as the government searches for ways to shore
up its faltering currency and unify its open market rate with
the official rate that is fixed at 12,260 rials to the dollar.
The subsidised rate is available only to government
departments and some importers of priority goods.
Last month Bahmani suggested he would change the official
reference rate "within 10 days", news that sent the rial's
unofficial price tumbling 5 percent.
In an apparent change of policy, officials from the Ministry
of Economics have since proposed a currency bourse open to major
traders, which they say would increase transparency and
stability.
Private traders are arguing against the proposal, saying it
amounts to a government takeover of the market.