Shops stay closed in Tehran bazaar after clashes

By Marcus George and Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI Oct 4 Shops in Tehran's Grand Bazaar
stayed shut and police patrolled the area on Thursday as
authorities struggled to restore normalcy a day after security
forces clashed with anti-government demonstrators angered by the
collapse of the currency.
Several traders from the bazaar, whose merchants played a
major role during Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, told Reuters
by telephone that most stores were closed as businessmen stayed
away for safety reasons.
On Wednesday, riot police fought demonstrators and arrested
money changers in the area during protests triggered by the
collapse of the Iranian rial, which has lost about a third of
its value against the dollar over the past week.
Political pressure on President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad rose on
Thursday as business associations blamed him for the country's
economic crisis, which has been worsened by Western sanctions
imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Associations representing production, distribution and
service sectors said Ahmadinejad's administration had devastated
the economy with mistaken policy decisions, according to the
semi-official Mehr news agency.
The associations agreed that the Grand Bazaar, one of the
capital's main shopping areas, would reopen on Saturday in the
presence of security forces, Mehr reported.
In a sign that the protests still do not threaten Iran's
Islamic system of government or Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, a statement by the associations stressed that "they
continue to adhere to the system and the revolution", Mehr said.
The rial has lost about two-thirds of its value against the
dollar since June last year because of the sanctions, which have
slashed Iran's earnings from oil exports. The currency's losses
have accelerated in the past 10 days after a failed government
attempt to stabilise it with a new foreign exchange centre.
The slide has cut living standards, forced Iran to reduce
its imports and fuelled job losses in the industrial sector. It
has also boosted inflation, which Steve Hanke, an economics
professor at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, said
had now become hyperinflation.
The government officially puts the annual inflation rate at
around 25 percent but Hanke estimated that in the past 10 days,
prices in Iran had started rising at a rate which would mean
50-60 percent inflation in a single month.
The rial's fall is "throwing a monkey-wrench into the
stability of the economy. Iran is really getting buffeted
around," he said.
Free-market trading in the rial appears to have almost
ground to a halt because of the immense volatility and the
government's assault on money changers. In a defiant news
conference on Tuesday, Ahmadinejad defended his economic record
and blamed speculators for the rial's collapse.
The rial last traded at about 37,500 against the dollar on
Tuesday, a record low, compared to around 24,600 on Monday last
week, traders said. On Wednesday, there was no serious trade in
the currency, dealers in Tehran and Dubai told Reuters.
Some currency traders said on Thursday that activity was
starting to resume, but volumes were low and dealers could not
quote reliable rates accepted by the entire market.