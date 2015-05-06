Iran says dispute over seized Maersk ship could be settled in days -IRNA

May 6 Iran said on Wednesday a legal settlement
could be reached soon over its seizure of a Marshall-Islands
flagged Maersk Tigris container ship in the Strait of Hormuz
last month, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Danish shipping giant Maersk has insisted on the release of
the vessel and crew. Iran says the Maersk Tigris would only be
let go once a years-old debt case is settled.
"The negotiations between the private complainant and the
other party are going on and possibly the issue will be resolved
in a day or two," foreign ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham
told a news conference, IRNA said.
