REFILE-Iranian expats hard to woo as Western firms seek foothold in Iran

By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, March 29 International firms are hunting
for Western-educated Iranians to take on executive jobs in the
Islamic Republic after the removal of most sanctions, but are
finding it hard to win them over.
Interviews with Western companies and headhunters as well as
more than 20 Iranians living abroad showed that expatriates are
waiting to see how promised reforms progress before deciding
whether to go back, despite lucrative job offers.
Many in the diaspora are put off by the poor quality of life
and problems such as red tape, a murky business culture,
security issues, pollution and a lack of international schools
for their children. They are also concerned about their rights
and protections under the Islamic Republic's judicial system.
Their reluctance is making life harder for conglomerates who
need help to navigate Iran's complex business world, train the
local workforce and bridge a cultural and linguistic gap with
affluent local consumers in the country of 80 million.
"This is the place where an expat who holds an MBA (Master
of Business Administration) and has the right entrepreneurial
attitude can make a real impact. Yet there's never been a queue
of expats applying for jobs here," Giuseppe Carella, the Iran
country chief of Swiss food group Nestlé, told Reuters.
To nurture future managers, Nestlé sends local graduates
overseas for several years, honing their skills away from Iran
until they're ready to go back, Carella said.
Expats remain a tiny minority of the about 1,000 employees
at the firm's subsidiary in Iran, 15 years after its launch.
President Hassan Rouhani met Iranian expatriates in New York
last September and urged them to re-engage with Iran, weeks
after Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange
for the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions.
During a visit to Singapore this month, Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iranian nationals living abroad were
"the best bridges for dialogue of cultures and civilizations".
MANY MISGIVINGS
The Iranian diaspora is estimated by Iranian officials at
between 5 and 7 million people, mostly living in North America,
Europe and the Gulf.
Some, like Paniz Golkar, a 26-year-old dual national of Iran
and Canada, are tempted to return.
"I feel it's my responsibility to go back. Iran needs
professionals from all fields," said Golkar, who is due to
finish her studies at the Southern California Institute of
Architecture in April. "It will be challenging to prove myself
as a woman in business but there are more career opportunities
in Iran than anywhere else.
"A lot of Iranians in California are talking about moving
back, it's an option we can't ignore," she said.
But there are many challenges to consider.
Some expatriates whose families left Iran before or soon
after the 1979 revolution are skeptical about career prospects
and worry that Tehran's refusal to recognise their dual
citizenship status makes them vulnerable to arbitrary arrest.
Security forces have arrested some dual nationals who hold
U.S. and European passports in recent years on unspecified
national security charges.
Others hesitate because of concerns over the bureaucratic
regime, the lower standard of living in traffic-clogged Tehran
and restrictions enforced by the "morality police" on Islamic
dress and behaviour codes.
British-Iranian Ali Tehrani, 24, tried to relocate to Iran
last October but was worn down by the challenge of securing
permits and licenses and an exemption from military service,
which in Iran is compulsory and lasts 24 months.
"I quickly realised I didn't have the skill sets to navigate
the bureaucracy in Iran," he said.
A graduate of University College London who founded a human
resources tech firm, KeyPursuit.com, he had hoped to launch an
Internet start-up in Iran focusing on online payments. He
abandoned the project after three months.
A 2016 survey of 230 cities by consultant Mercer ranked
Tehran 203rd for quality of living, worse than Pakistan's
Islamabad and Kenya's Nairobi.
Home to around 14 million people, Tehran's metropolitan area
is often blanketed in smog and schools are frequently shut
because air pollution keeps reaching alarming levels.
Several Iranians based in the Gulf told Reuters that Western
firms wanted to recruit them as they don't trust the local
workforce because of concerns about corruption and breaches of
security and intellectual property rights.
"Loyalty remains one of the main issues when it comes to
local staff," said a Tehran-based management consultant who
requested anonymity. "Compensation is so low that people tend to
have two or three different jobs, without any serious full-time
commitment."
Iran ranked 130th out of 168 countries on Transparency
International's 2015 Corruption Perceptions Index.
After watching many swings of the political pendulum in
recent years, Iranians abroad also worry that the economic
reforms led by President Rouhani may ultimately be blocked.
Rouhani wants to modernise the economy with the help of
foreign investment and wealthy rich expats owning assets worth
an estimated $2 trillion. Gains by allies in parliamentary
elections are expected to help him push through the reforms.
But hardline allies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
said this month that Western business delegations have failed to
deliver any benefit to Iran's economy.
COMPETITION TO WOO DIASPORA
Aware of expats' reservations, foreign firms are trying to
woo Western residents with packages that can include high pay,
family expenses and private school fees, and are billed as
offering a faster career path than in the West.
A Western-educated Iranian can earn in excess of $15,000 a
month, up to about $250,000 a year, in a senior executive role
at a Western conglomerate in Iran, several headhunters and
executives told Reuters.
For the same job at an Iranian firm, they said, locals would
earn around $5,000 a month, up to about $100,000 a year.
This compares to a minimum monthly wage for local workers of
$225, according to a 2015 study by Tehran-based consultancy REF
Group.
Former science and technology minister Reza Faraji Dana said
in 2014 about 150,000 of Iran's "highly talented people" were
leaving annually, costing the economy as much as $150 billion a
year.
"For years Iran has had a brain-drain problem. Now people
holding a Western degree can get high-profile jobs and move up
through the ranks (in Iran) at a much faster pace than anywhere
else," said Sarmad Afarinesh, an Austrian-educated Iranian whose
Vienna-based company, Arhax Consulting, helps multinational
firms enter Iran.
Consultants who cater to Western conglomerates seeking
access to Iran -- one business that is growing fast across all
sectors -- can earn up to $10,000 a month without relocating
permanently, headhunters say.
Reza Joorabchi, a 35-year-old Iranian-Canadian who left Iran
at the age of six months, moved back to Tehran in November to
help Western firms crack the market.
"Everybody is surprised that I've lasted for more than two
months. The quality of living is so poor that many expats give
up almost immediately," he said. "You need to have a thick skin
to survive."
Joorabchi said foreign companies must now distinguish
between expats willing to live in Iran and those who are ready
only to travel there.
Many executives prefer to be based in Dubai where
international companies have their Middle East headquarters.
Dubai-based executive search firm Wise&Miller, which has
placed senior managers at international companies such as Royal
Dutch Shell, Unilever Plc, Heineken
and Philips in the Middle East, is building a database
of foreign-educated Iranians willing to relocate.
It is "an increasingly crowded market," according to the
company's co-founder, Marc Mulder, who says he approaches dozens
of candidates each week using social media to establish a
connection with Iranian professionals around the world.
Hamid Biglari, a former Citigroup vice-chairman and
financier with emerging market expertise now also advising
investors on Iran, said the country needs to come up with
incentives for people of Iranian origin to come back, such as
issuing identification cards that would allow them to travel to
and invest in Iran without a visa or dual citizenship.
"More needs to be done to persuade the Iranian diaspora to
re-engage with their land of origin," said Biglari, who left
Iran in 1977.
Their role could be similar to that of Indian expatriates in
the United States who helped make India a global technology
powerhouse, he said.
"Iranians abroad can provide capital, knowledge and business
connections, all of which are vital to rebuild the country."
