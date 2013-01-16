Iran's Ahmadinejad pushes subsidy reform as antidote to economic woes

DUBAI Jan 16 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad appeared in parliament on Wednesday, urging
lawmakers to allow government plans to cut subsidies to go ahead
as a way to revive the economy, struggling in the grip of
tightening Western sanctions.
Parliament suspended the second phase of the government's
subsidy reform plan in November, saying that reductions in
subsidies, which began in 2010, had contributed to higher
inflation. Further cuts would harm an economy already battered
by Western sanctions on the banking and energy sectors, they
said.
But Ahmadinejad on Wednesday defended the reforms, also
called the targeted-subsidies plan, saying they had reduced
income inequality between the rich and poor and were key to
combating the effect of sanctions.
The reforms are aimed at easing pressure on state finances
by cutting tens of billions of dollars from government subsidies
on food and fuel, while offsetting the impact on Iran's citizens
by giving them monthly cash payments.
"Our foes claim they have imposed the heaviest sanctions
against us, including restrictions on oil sales and sanctions on
the central bank and monetary transactions," Ahmadinejad told
parliament, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency
(ISNA).
"Naturally the sanctions create a series of problems,
including a slowdown in the country's growth, pressure on wide
swathes of people who have a fixed income, disruption in foreign
trade, and certainly a gap between classes."
Iran's economy is suffering badly, partly as a result of
U.S. and European Union sanctions, which are designed to starve
Tehran of funds that might be channelled into expensive nuclear
weapons programmes.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons, saying its atomic
programme is solely for peaceful purposes.
Its currency the rial has crashed in value in the last year,
contributing to higher inflation, which official estimates put
at around 25 percent. Oil revenues, the country's economic
lifeblood, have been reduced by half in the last year.
"One of the best development measures to ensure sustainable
growth and circumvent the sanctions and neutralize the enemy's
pressures has been the targeted subsidies plan," Ahmadinejad
said.
"If this plan is fully implemented, wealth will be fairly
distributed, national capital will be preserved, production
efficiency will go up, the government's dependency on oil income
will be reduced and poverty will be eradicated."
Iranian MP Mohammad Reza Bahonar, in response to
Ahmadinejad's speech, said that there were problems that arose
from implementing the first phase of the reforms that needed to
be dealt with before the second phase is put in place.
Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, who some speculate may
mount a bid for the presidency in elections due to be held in
June, said legislators objected to parts of the subsidy reform
which could hurt Iran's manufacturing sector. He had said
earlier that raising energy prices would hurt producers.
"Parliament is not opposed to the core of the
targeted-subsidies plan, as long as it does not harm
production," Larijani said, according to parliamentary news
agency Icana.
Ahmadinejad has clashed repeatedly in the last year with
legislators. They summoned him to appear before parliament in
November for a grilling on the country's economic crisis, though
they retracted the summons after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei intervened.
The president left parliament on Wednesday directly after
his speech, drawing criticism from Larijani for not listening to
legislators' comments.
Ahmadinejad will not be standing in the June election as he
is barred by Iran's constitution from running for a third
consecutive term. However, there has been speculation that he is
trying to maintain his influence by grooming an ally to run to
succeed him.