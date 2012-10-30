Iran bans export of 50 goods as sanctions bite -report

DUBAI Oct 30 Iran banned the export of around
50 basic goods, its media said on Tuesday, as the country takes
steps to preserve supplies of essential items in the face of
tightening Western sanctions.
The Islamic Republic is under intense financial pressure
from U.S. and European trade restrictions imposed over its
disputed nuclear programme.
The bans have led to a sharp drop over the past year in its
oil exports, a major source of hard currency earnings and
revenues for the government.
The Iranian rial currency has also plunged over fears the
central bank will not be able to defend its value, making
imports more difficult and more expensive.
Iranian traders will no longer be able to export goods
including wheat, flour, sugar, and red meat, as well as
aluminium and steel ingots, according to a letter from Deputy
Industry Minister Seyyed Javad Taghavi published in Iranian
media on Tuesday.
The letter also said a further list of banned goods would be
announced later.
The Mehr news agency said the ban includes the
re-exportation of some goods imported with government-subsidised
dollars.
The Iranian government provides dollars at a rate of 12,260
rials each for specified priority goods. On the open market,
dollars cost around 32,000 rials.
Many of Iran's basic imports are transported by sea via
container ships.
Food and consumer items are not targeted by sanctions but a
growing number of Western shipping companies, are pulling back
from trade with Iran due to the complexities of deals, whilst
also fearing losing business elsewhere.
This month shipping line Maersk said it was stopping port
calls to the country.
According to the World Trade Organization, nearly 85 percent
of all of Iran's exports in 2011 were fuels and mining products.