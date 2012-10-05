Iran will overcome currency "conspiracy", Khamenei ally says

DUBAI Oct 5 Iran will defeat an enemy
"conspiracy" against its foreign currency and gold markets, an
adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on
Friday, following violent protests that forced the closure of
Tehran's grand bazaar.
Riot police fought demonstrators and arrested money changers
in and around the bazaar on Wednesday during demonstrations
triggered by the collapse of the rial, which has lost around a
third of its value against the dollar over the last week.
Protesters called President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad a traitor
because of what many say is his serious mismanagement of the
economy, which has also been badly hit by Western sanctions
imposed over its nuclear programme.
But there has so far been no public criticism of Iran's most
powerful authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Iran is overcoming the psychological war and conspiracy
that the enemy has brought to the currency and gold market and
this war is constantly fluctuating," Gholam Ali Haddad Adel, an
adviser to Khamenei, said in a report by the semi-official Fars
news agency.
"The arrogant powers, in their crude way, think that the
nation of Iran is ready to let go of the Islamic revolution
through economic pressure but we are establishing Iran's
economic strength," he said.
Haddad Adel is an ally of Khamenei and father-in-law to his
son Mojtaba.
Most of the bazaar remained shut on Thursday with police
patrols in evidence. Analysts say any further discontent could
spread quickly if it is allowed to gain a foothold.
Business associations said the bazaar would reopen on
Saturday with security forces present. It is traditionally
closed on Fridays.
The bazaar, whose merchants were influential in bringing an
end to Iran's monarchy in 1979, wields significant influence and
this week's unrest is a clear signal that the economic hardship
already faced by many Iranians is also being felt by merchants.