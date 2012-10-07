UPDATE 2-Iran parliament may halt Ahmadinejad economic policy

* Parliament to consider suspending subsidy reform
* MPs blame rising inflation, collapse of rial
* Parliament to question ministers, possibly Ahmadinejad
* President offers no solution to rial drop in speech
* Money changers refusing to sell dollars
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Oct 7 Iran's parliament voted on Sunday
to consider suspending plans for further reform of the country's
food and fuel subsidies, with legislators citing economic pain
caused by the plunge of the rial currency.
Subsidy reform has been a centrepiece of the economic
policies of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, so parliament's vote
was a political blow to the president at a time when he faces
growing public discontent over the rial's slide.
Of 240 members of parliament present, 179 voted to consider
whether to halt the second phase of subsidy reform, according to
the Iranian Labour News Agency. It did not say when the decision
would be made.
The reform aims to ease pressure on state finances by
cutting tens of billions of dollars from the amount which the
government pays to subsidise low consumer prices for food and
fuel, while offsetting the impact on Iran's poorest citizens by
giving them monthly cash payments.
"In conditions in which the inflation rate is increasing and
the currency market is in disorder, the second phase of this law
must be stopped," said Gholamreza Mesbahi-Moghaddam, head of
parliament's budget and planning committee and author of the
motion, according to parliamentary news agency Icana.
The government introduced the first stage of subsidy reform
in late 2010. At the time, Ahmadinejad called it the "biggest
economic plan of the past 50 years".
But domestic critics including many members of parliament
say the reform has contributed to soaring inflation, which is
officially running at around 25 percent, and charge that the
plan has been used by Ahmadinejad for his own political benefit,
because he can control welfare payments under the scheme.
Parliament's vote on Sunday was a fresh sign that Western
sanctions against Iran, imposed over its disputed nuclear
programme, are having a fundamental impact on its economy.
Last week police clashed in Tehran with protesters who were
angered by the collapse of the rial, which lost a third of its
value against the U.S. dollar over 10 days as the sanctions cut
the country's ability to earn hard currency from oil exports.
CURRENCY CRISIS
Ahmadinejad's term as president ends in mid-2013 but some
analysts think Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could
remove him before then if public discontent continues to worsen.
Jafar Qaderi, spokesman for a parliamentary committee formed
to support producers of goods, told Icana the committee would
call central bank governor Mahmoud Bahmani and the industry and
oil ministers for questioning about the rial crisis on Monday.
Parliament members also want to summon Ahmadinejad for
questioning about the rial, but their request must still be
approved by a parliamentary supervisory board.
In a speech on Saturday, Ahmadinejad referred to the
currency crisis but did not offer solutions.
"Messing up the market...and the efforts by some to
undermine the morale of the people are devilish acts," he said,
according to Fars news agency.
The rial's drop is pushing down living standards. Although
Iranians say there are no significant shortages of daily
necessities, imported goods, including food and some medicines,
have rocketed in price or become difficult to find.
"The situation is getting really bad in Iran because of our
currency," said Saleh, a 48-year-old Iranian sailor whose wooden
dhow was visiting Dubai to trade. He declined to give his full
name because of the political sensitivity of his remarks.
A 40 kg (88 lb) bag of imported Indian basmati rice, which
cost around 800,000 rials in Iran three months ago, now costs
1.7 million (roughly $45 at latest exchange rates), he said.
"People are frustrated, I'm frustrated. I have problems
taking care of my family now. Food is expensive but we have no
choice but to buy it," said the father of four.
PRESSURING DEALERS
The government has tried to boost the rial by pressuring
dealers to trade at certain rates and by arresting money
changers whom it blames for speculating against the currency.
Tehran's prosecutor, Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi, said 30 "main
suspects" had been arrested for meddling in the currency market.
They were found with large amounts of foreign exchange and gold
coins bought illegally, Dowlatabadi said, adding that more
arrests were expected, according to Fars.
But so far official pressure seems to have backfired. Many
money changers in Tehran are not willing to trade at state-set
rates and too frightened to trade at black market rates.
This is depriving many Iranians of access to hard currency
they want for overseas travel and foreign study, and to protect
their savings against inflation. The Iranian Students' News
Agency said dealers in Tehran's Ferdowsi Avenue and Istanbul
intersection were not selling dollars at any rate on Sunday.