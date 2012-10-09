Iran budget under pressure, Ahmadinejad says

| DUBAI
DUBAI Oct 9 Iran's state budget is under
pressure and the government has cut spending in some areas,
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was quoted as saying as the
country struggles to cope with Western economic sanctions.
"Right now in terms of the budget we are under pressure,"
Ahmadinejad said in a speech on Tuesday, according to the
Iranian Students' News Agency.
"In many places the budget has become zero or has been cut
by 25 percent," he said without elaborating.
Ahmadinejad did not mention reasons for the pressure but his
remarks appeared an indirect acknowledgement that the sanctions,
imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear programme, are having a
major impact on state revenues.
They have also triggered a plunge in Iran's rial currency,
which the head of parliament's budget and planning committee
said would be addressed via a further tightening of foreign
exchange controls.
By largely freezing Iran out of the global banking system
and banning sales of its oil to the European Union this year,
the sanctions are believed to have slashed the government's oil
income, which last year accounted for about two-thirds of state
revenues.
The International Monetary Fund forecast in April that Iran
would run a budget deficit of 0.3 percent of gross domestic
product this year after a 0.2 percent surplus last year.
That forecast was based on the assumption that Iran's oil
exports would fall 20 percent in volume terms this year. But
some private analysts think they may drop nearly twice that
much, which would mean a bigger hit to the budget.
CURRENCY CONTROLS
The rial lost about a third of its value in the free market
to around 37,500 against the dollar in the 10 days to Oct. 2.
By arresting dozens of foreign exchange traders on charges
of manipulating the currency, authorities have been trying to
pressure money changers into quoting stronger rates for the
rial.
But so far that strategy appears to have failed, with many
money changers refusing to do business.
So the government has shown signs of wanting to transfer all
currency trade into official channels, such as a new foreign
exchange centre where supplies of dollars to importers of some
basic goods are rationed at rates near 25,000.
Gholamreza Mesbahi-Moghaddam, who heads parliament's budget
and planning committee, indicated on Tuesday that authorities
would further tighten control over currency trade, Mehr news
agency reported.
"It is planned that from now on, all currency transactions
outside of the banking and money-changing system will be
controlled," he was quoted as saying.
"The Ministry of Intelligence, Ministry of Interior and
police will enter the arena. Luckily so far, 50 of the currency
market disruptors have been arrested."