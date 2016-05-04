Don't blame our sanctions, U.S. tells nervous Iran investors

| ZURICH
ZURICH May 4 Companies should not blame U.S.
sanctions for stopping them investing in Iran, a State
Department official told businesses on Wednesday, saying there
were many other risks putting off would-be investors.
The United States and Europe lifted sanctions in January
under a deal with Tehran to limit its nuclear programme, but
U.S. sanctions unrelated to the nuclear issue remain, banning
dollar transactions with Iran and making it harder for companies
to access finance for business in the Islamic Republic.
Jarrett Blanc, the State Department's deputy lead
coordinator of last year's nuclear deal, said companies should
tell their Iranian partners that it was not just those remaining
sanctions that were holding up business deals.
"Many times, in the past 100 days, we have found
international firms who have said to Iran: 'Only U.S. sanctions
are preventing you from doing business'," Blanc told 400 people
at a forum for European business with Iran in Zurich.
"But when we dig a little deeper, and seek to answer
questions about precisely your concerns, it turns out that your
business decisions, not surprisingly, in fact take into account
concerns well beyond sanctions."
Iran has signed billions of dollars of deals with European
firms since the nuclear sanctions were lifted, including a $27
billion aircraft order from Airbus. But deals requiring
investment inside Iran have moved slowly.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the most powerful figure in Iran,
has blamed the delays squarely on the United States.
"The U.S. Treasury ... acts in such a way that big
corporations, big institutions and big banks do not dare to come
and deal with Iran," Khamenei said in March.
Iranian businesses at the Zurich forum said European banks
were staying away due to U.S. pressure, and said that could put
European companies at a disadvantage to their Asian competitors.
"They are going to lose opportunities soon," Majid Ghassemi,
president of Bank Pasargad, told Reuters. "It is against the
benefits of European investors, this kind of barrier that the
Americans have put up against the banking system in Europe."
Parviz Akbaroff, international business manager at
infrastructure consulting company Rah Shahr, said European firms
had "become subservient to U.S. interests".
While the United States does not prohibit foreign banks from
doing business with Iran, many are wary after facing
multi-billion dollar fines during the sanctions era.
Nonetheless, lawyers and consultants have consistently
warned would-be investors of a wide range of other risks
including complex regulations, unclear dispute mechanisms,
labour issues, and corruption.
Blanc said investors who acknowledge these concerns
privately should communicate them to their Iranian partners.
"Don't take the easy way out, by just saying 'U.S. sanctions,
U.S. sanctions, U.S. sanctions'," he said.
