RPT-Reformist gains in Iran elections clear way for business boom

* Elections end conservative domination of legislature
* Rouhani administration has freer hand to push economic
reforms
* Commercial code, labour laws, bourse regulation may be
revised
* New oil contracts may be offered to foreign firms
* Popular endorsement of idea of opening Iran's economy
* Iran's economic indicators reut.rs/1P8jWNx
By Sam Wilkin and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 28 Gains by reformist candidates in
Iranian elections open the way for changes to economic policy
that will boost foreign investment and trade with the West,
businessmen and analysts said on Sunday.
Friday's vote ended more than a decade of conservative
domination of the legislature and the Assembly of Experts, a
body that oversees the Islamic republic's supreme leader.
The outgoing parliament, filled with hardliners suspicious
of detente with the West, had acted as a brake on President
Hassan Rouhani's plans to strengthen the private sector, tackle
corruption and welcome foreign investors.
Rouhani, the architect of last year's nuclear deal with
world powers, is now expected to find it easier to push
legislative reforms making the economy more attractive to
foreign firms.
"In economic affairs the next parliament will be much better
than the current parliament," said Saeed Leylaz, an economist
who served as advisor to reformist former president Mohammad
Khatami.
Iran faces deep problems including corruption, a shortage of
investment and a lack of productivity, but "all these problems
can be solved through liberalising the economy," he said.
Iranian investment banker Ramin Rabii said he expected the
new parliament to address issues crucial to the business sector
such as updating the country's commercial code, modernising
labour laws and improving stock market regulation.
"If you have a parliament that is friendlier to the
executive branch, things tend to move forward more easily," said
Rabii, chief executive of investment group Turquoise Partners.
"When business-related regulations need to be passed, or
joint venture agreements are signed with foreign partners and
are scrutinised by parliament - it all goes more smoothly."
One early result of the elections could be to allow the
government to offer new oil and gas contracts to foreign firms,
a cornerstone of its plans to raise energy production after
international sanctions on Tehran were lifted last month.
Iran had been scheduled to unveil the new contracts to
international oil firms at a conference in London on Feb. 22-24.
The conference was cancelled earlier this month; oil executives
blamed political feuding before the elections.
It is not clear if the election result could affect Iran's
willingness to agree in talks with OPEC and non-OPEC oil
producers on a proposed output freeze to prop up crude prices.
But by giving the Rouhani administration a popular endorsement,
the result appears likely to leave the administration with more
domestic political freedom to sign a deal if it chooses.
Early election results on Sunday showed moderates and
reformists dominating both elections in Tehran, and making
significant gains elsewhere in the country. Full results are
expected to be released in coming days.
REFORMS
The elections do not leave the Rouhani administration with a
completely free hand on economic policy. Many powers will remain
in the hands of conservatives; the Guardian Council, an
unelected clerical body, has the power to vet all laws, and
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last word on all
important matters of state.
Rouhani is in any case expected to move cautiously in
politically sensitive areas such as freeing up the labour
market, where highly restrictive rules, the legacy of Iran's
revolutionary past, make it hard to lay off workers.
Nevertheless, analysts said the administration would face
comparatively few restrictions on economic reforms, as
hardliners concentrated their diminished political capital on
defending social and cultural conservatism.
The election may have established that Rouhani's strongest
mandate for change is in the economic sphere. Many pro-Rouhani
voters interviewed by Reuters cited economic reform as one of
their main reasons for supporting the president.
Beyond any specific reforms, Rouhani appears to have won an
endorsement of the idea of opening Iran's economy to the outside
world.
Before the elections, he faced sharp criticism from members
of parliament for deals such as Iran's January agreement to buy
118 Airbus jets worth $27 billion at list prices, and a
venture between Iran Khodro and France's Peugeot to
build cars. That criticism is expected to diminish.
"We are going to see a more favourable attitude toward trade
and commercial partnerships with the West, including with
American companies," said Mehrdad Emadi, senior economist at the
Betamatrix consultancy in London.
(Additional reporting by Samia Nakhoul in Tehran and Rania El
Gamal in Dubai; editing by Anna Willard)