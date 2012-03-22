EU agrees some Iran oil insurance exemptions

BRUSSELS, March 22 European Union governments reached a preliminary agreement on Thursday to allow some insurance on Iranian oil shipments before the EU's full embargo on Tehran's crude starts on July 1, an EU diplomat said.

The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity and has close knowledge of discussions on the issue, said EU capitals had also agreed to review the decision before a meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled for May 14.

"Certain insurance is allowed until July 1," the diplomat said, without giving further details.

The EU agreed an oil embargo in January to stop members from importing crude from Iran, as part of sanctions aimed at isolating the country over its suspected nuclear weapons programme. The embargo includes a ban on EU insurers and reinsurers from indemnifying vessels carrying Iranian crude and fuel anywhere in the world.

However, such a prohibition could prevent big oil customers in Asia from importing Iranian crude, as they rely on European insurers who cover most of the world's oil tanker fleet.

In response to concerns from Asian countries, EU envoys have meet over the last few days to discuss possible exemptions. EU foreign ministers are expected to formally approve implementation of the sanctions - including the exemption - at a meeting in Brussels on Friday.