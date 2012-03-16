UPDATE 5-EU diplomats discuss Iran oil insurance exemption

* EU ministers to meet March 23
* Diplomats aim for decision Monday
* Insurance cover essential for Asia oil imports
* Importers seek other options
By Sebastian Moffett and Osamu Tsukimori
BRUSSELS/TOKYO, March 16 EU diplomats are
debating whether to exempt some insurers from a ban on dealing
with Iranian oil shipments after Asian oil importers lobbied for
exceptions to ensure oil deliveries, government and industry
sources said on Friday.
Diplomats in the European Union are divided on the issue
before EU foreign ministers meet on March 23, said one EU
diplomat. "At the moment, there is no agreement on this."
The wrangling shows the difficulty of achieving consensus on
how to isolate Iran over its suspected nuclear weapons
programme. Tehran denies Western charges, saying its nuclear
programme is for peaceful purposes such as power generation.
The EU agreed an oil embargo on Jan. 20 to stop members from
importing Iranian oil from July. The embargo also specified a
ban on EU insurers and reinsurers from indemnifying vessels
carrying Iranian crude and fuel anywhere in the world.
Europe's insurers cover the majority of the world's global
oil tanker fleet, and the ban could prevent Iran's biggest crude
buyers in Asia from importing Iranian crude.
"We argue that this regulation applies too broadly as it
also hits non-European companies," said a South Korean
government source with direct knowledge of the matter.
"We could fail to receive Iranian crude from July 1 if no
solution is reached," he said.
The chief executive of the Indian National Shipowners
Association (INSA) said it had asked the EU to allow its P&I
club to contine providing insurance cover for voyages to Iran.
"We have written to the EU that P&I cover should continue
for the Indian vessels," Anil Devli told Reuters.
After the January agreement, EU talks on the implementation
of the ban led at first to a clause excluding certain types of
insurance, according to a discussion document seen by Reuters.
The document, dated Feb. 20, said: "It shall be prohibited
... to provide, directly or indirectly, financing or financial
assistance, including financial derivatives, as well as
insurance and re-insurance, except for third party liability
insurance and environmental liability insurance."
That exemption might have made it easier for shippers to
meet Asian importers' national laws requiring insurance.
But it is unclear whether such an exemption will be
maintained. The exemption clause had been deleted from the
discussion paper on Thursday, said the EU diplomat, but would be
up for discussion again on Monday.
The presidency of the bloc - held by Denmark for the first
six months of 2012 - wants an agreement on implementing the
regulations before next week's meeting, said the diplomat.
Rising international political tension between the West and
Iran and uncertainty over how the EU embargo and U.S. sanctions
will impact oil supplies have driven up benchmark crude prices,
with Brent crude up around 14 percent so far this year.
Higher oil prices mean Iran is receiving a higher price for
its exports, while importers such as Japan and South Korea face
a rising fuel bill.
China, India, Japan and South Korea are Iran's top four oil
customers, buying more than half of the OPEC producer's exports
of 2.6 million barrels per day.
"It's possible (Friday's) meeting will end up being a place
of tumult with various opinions being expressed. If a deal is
not reached, it's possible talks could be extended to late
April," a Japanese industry source said.
AFFECTING TRADE
The sanctions are affecting oil trade, with European
insurers halting tanker coverage for new contracts to ship
Iranian crude oil.
"Who would take such big risks if European companies do not
provide insurance?" said a South Korean shipping source. "We are
internally studying solutions but I don't think it is possible
to find a solution unless the EU suggests another alternative."
The sanctions have forced many private oil tanker companies,
such as Frontline and Maersk Tanker, to
stop carrying Iranian oil on their ships.
India's largest shipping company, Shipping Corp. of India
, was forced to cancel an Iranian crude shipment last
month after its European insurers refused it coverage.
The firm is in talks with domestic insurers to provide
replacement cover, while the Indian government is considering
offering sovereign guarantees.
"If the oil is important enough, what you will find in this
situation is the states stepping in to provide the reinsurance
and liability insurance cover," said a top official with a
leading maritime insurer in Asia.
Although Japan, China and other Asian maritime insurers do
not fall under the sanctions, they are exposed due to their
dependence on Europe's reinsurance market, where they need to
hedge their risk.
"Chinese tankers are exposed to similar risks as European
ones as the sources of reinsurance are similar," said an
official with a state-owned Chinese shipowner.
Once the EU sanctions come into force, Japan's P&I Club, the
country's main ship insurer, will only be able to provide
coverage of a maximum $8 million to tankers operating in Iran,
down from the current $1 billion.
Any reductions would force club members who want to continue
to import Iranian oil to obtain additional coverage from outside
the Japan P&I Club, possibly in China, Russia or the Middle
East.
"Even if Russian firms decide to accept, there's a question
about whether their balance sheets are sound enough and whether
they will definitely pay in case of an accident. It's the same
for the Middle East firms," said a Japanese industry source.