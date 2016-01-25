UPDATE 1-Italy's Danieli to sign $5.7 bln in agreements with Iran

(Adds confirmation and details from Danieli)
ROME Jan 25 Italian steel firm Danieli
will sign about $5.7 billion in commercial agreements
with Iran during President Hassan Rouhani's visit in Rome this
week, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday.
A government source told Reuters earlier that the contracts
were worth about $4 billion euros, but a company spokesman later
said the total value of the agreements was higher and included a
joint venture with other international investors, including
Iranians.
The joint venture, worth $2 billion, will be called Persian
Metallics, said the Danieli spokesman, giving no further
details.
Danieli will directly sign contracts with several Iranian
companies for machines and equipment to produce steel and
aluminum for a total of $3.7 billion, the company said.
Rouhani arrived in the Italian capital on Monday morning and
will leave for Paris on Wednesday.
He is leading a 120-strong delegation that includes Iranian
entrepreneurs as well as the oil and gas minister and other
government officials. He will meet Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi later on Monday and Pope Francis on Tuesday.
