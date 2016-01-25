Italy's Danieli to sign $4 bln in agreements with Iran -govt source

ROME Jan 25 Italian steel firm Danieli
will sign up to $4 billion in commercial agreements
with Iran during President Hassan Rouhani's visit in Rome, which
starts on Monday, an Italian government source said.
"Danieli will sign a total of four agreements with different
companies," the source said. A Danieli spokesman did not
immediately comment on the news.
Three of the contracts are worth a total of $1.5 billion,
while a fourth is for between $2 billion and $2.5 billion,
according to the source. All of the contracts are in the steel
and mineral sector.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve
Scherer)