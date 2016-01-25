Italy to sign commercial accords with Iran worth 15-17 bln euros -govt source

ROME Jan 25 Italian companies will sign
commercial agreements with Iran worth between 15 billion and 17
billion euros ($16.2 and $18.4 billion) during President Hassan
Rouhani's visit in Rome this week, an Italian government source
said on Monday.
Rouhani arrived in the Italian capital on Monday morning and
will leave for Paris on Wednesday. It is the Iranian leader's
first visit to Europe since financial sanctions were lifted this
month.
($1 = 0.9242 euros)
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve
Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)