RPT-UPDATE 3-Deals and warm words flow as Iran president visits Europe

By Antonella Cinelli and Crispian Balmer
ROME, Jan 25 Italy and Iran signed billions of
dollars of business deals on Monday at the start of a visit to
Europe by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani aimed at rebuilding
his nation's ties with the West after years of economic
sanctions.
Heading a 120-strong delegation of business leaders and
ministers, Rouhani will spend two days in Rome before flying to
France on Wednesday, looking to polish Tehran's diplomatic
credentials at a time of turmoil in the Middle East.
An Italian government source said the Iranians would sign up
to 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion) worth of deals in sectors
from energy to infrastructure and from steel to shipbuilding.
"This is just the beginning of a journey. There are sectors
where we must work closer together," Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said, standing alongside Rouhani.
"I am sure this visit will be a fundamental part of our
ability to overcome together the challenge of fighting
terrorism, atrocity and evil that we all have to confront
together," Renzi added, referring specifically to Islamic State
militants, who oppose Iran and the West in equal measure.
Rouhani had originally been due to visit Europe in November
but cancelled the trip after an Islamic State attack on Paris,
which killed 130 people.
"We have always been in the front line against terrorism ...
we have to continue (cooperating with Italy) to secure a genuine
peace in Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Libya," the Iranian
president said, speaking through a translator.
Many Western nations have accused Iran of funding various
militant groups, and despite a landmark nuclear deal between
world powers and Tehran last year, the United States is keeping
some of its financial sanctions in place because of the alleged
links and human rights abuses.
This will complicate Iran's full return to international
markets, but judging by the Italian and French businesses lining
up to clinch deals there is an enormous appetite in Europe to
revive old trade ties and boost the sluggish economy.
ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS
A pragmatist elected in 2013, Rouhani championed the 2015
accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return
for the end of U.N., EU and some U.S. sanctions this month.
He is anxious to bring Western knowhow and products back
home to prove to Iranians that the accord, contested by many
hardliners, will help ease their prolonged economic hardships.
Iran announced plans at the weekend to buy more than 160
European planes, mainly from Airbus.
Among the deals struck on Monday were a pipeline contract
worth between $4 billion and $5 billion for oil services group
Saipem, up to 5.7 billion euros in contracts for
Italian steel firm Danieli and up to 4 billion euros
of business for infrastructure firm Condotte d'Acqua.
Italian business leaders, including the heads of oil firm
Eni and carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,
attended a dinner for Rouhani on Monday. At the request of the
Iranians, no wine was to be served. France refused the same
request so there will be no state dinner for Rouhani in Paris.
While Italy was not involved in the prolonged nuclear talks,
France was, and it took a hard line towards Tehran in the
negotiations. It has also been outspoken in its condemnation of
Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
sceptical of the country's other Middle East interventions.
This is likely to make Rouhani's visit to France later this
week more prickly than his stay in Italy.
"Trust needs to be built. It's like love. It is only the
proof of love that counts," said a senior French diplomat.
The boss of oil group Total, Patrick Pouyanne, is
among top French executives who are expected to hold one-on-one
meetings with Rouhani.
The Iranian leader is due to address up to 500 Italian
business leaders on Tuesday before meeting Pope Francis, who is
likely to discuss peace prospects for the Middle East and raise
the question of human rights in Iran.
