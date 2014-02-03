French business chiefs visit Iran as sanctions eased

DUBAI Feb 3 A team of French entrepreneurs will
meet Iranian business leaders on Monday on one of the biggest
foreign trade missions to visit Tehran since the Islamic
Republic won an easing of some economic sanctions.
The prospect of a relaxation of commercial restrictions has
whetted the appetite of French firms eager to win back business
in an oil- and gas-producing country of about 80 million people
where some previously had extensive operations.
The delegation of more than 100 executives from the French
Medef bosses' association, on a Feb 2-5 trip, will meet members
of Irans Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture
later on Monday, the official IRNA news agency said.
A source at the French embassy in Tehran told Reuters the
visit was merely exploratory and "nothing is to be signed this
time around".
"The delegation is scouting for potential grounds of
cooperation and possibly revive their old presence. Our
investors never entirely abandon Iran. They just cut down their
presence and are now looking for a comeback."
The semi-official Fars news agency reported the Deputy Head
of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Mehdi Mir
Aboutalebi, as saying the delegation included executives from
sectors including automobiles, mining, energy, water,
electricity, aviation, railways, roads, maritime, financial
institutes, banking and tourism.
Mir Aboutalebi said he believed the delegation was the
largest to visit Iran from a European country since the 1979
Islamic revolution, Fars reported.
He added the French delegation would hold talks with
President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, Mohammad Nahavandian,
and the head of the Foreign Investment Organization of Iran,
Behrouz Alishiri.
Under November's interim deal between Iran and six world
powers, Iran agreed to stop production of 20 percent enriched
uranium by Jan. 20.
In return some sanctions imposed over the nuclear programme
- which Western countries suspect is aimed at developing arms
despite Iranian denials - were relaxed from that date.
Iran will be able to spend $4.2 billion in unfrozen funds
over six months, although most sanctions remain pending a
long-term agreement.
In the short term, business opportunities are limited, but
the potential of Iran's market is a magnet for foreign firms
seeking long-term opportunities.
Former French ambassador to Iran Francois Nicoullaud told
Reuters that French firms that operated in Iran before the
sanctions wanted to return.
He cited Renault, PSA Peugeot Citroen,
Airbus Group, Credit Agricole, Societe
Generale and BNP Paribas.
Peugeot and Renault already sent executives to Iran for an
automotive conference last year.
Last month, Reuters reported that Iran and Russia were
negotiating a deal worth $1.5 billion a month under which Russia
would buy up to 500,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil in exchange
for Russian equipment and goods.