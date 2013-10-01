Iran studies fuel price rises under sanctions pressure

* Iran suspended planned fuel price rise in mid-2012
By Daniel Fineren and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 1 Iran is preparing a politically
risky increase in domestic fuel prices, trying to lighten the
burden of multi-billion dollar subsidies on an economy severely
damaged by Western sanctions.
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said this week the government
was studying plans for the rise, the second in three years,
which will affect the welfare of millions of poor people.
Since 2011 the sanctions have slashed Iran's oil exports and
played a role in persuading Tehran last week to accept new talks
on its disputed nuclear programme with six world powers.
The government first moved to reduce the subsidy burden on
its finances by lifting prices for motorists in December 2010.
It then suspended a second wave of price reform, planned for
mid-2012, partly out of concern that it could prove too painful
with living standards already falling because of the sanctions.
But by shrinking state oil revenues, the sanctions have
increased financial pressure on the government to cut the
subsidies. Authorities also want to rein in rampant smuggling of
cheap fuel to neighbouring countries.
"We are studying gasoline prices and will make a final
decision after consultation with parliament," Zanganeh was
quoted by the ministry's news service Shana as saying.
"We cannot ignore fuel smuggling but the main reason behind
considering the revision is the budget law that has tasked the
government with paying subsidies."
SANCTIONS
The U.S. and European sanctions have largely frozen Iran out
of the international banking system, making it difficult to sell
oil; the country's oil exports are down by more than half from
pre-sanctions levels of about 2.2 million barrels per day.
This has cost Tehran tens of billions of dollars in lost
revenues annually and, since oil traditionally provided about
two-thirds of state income, undermined its budget.
The government has not fully disclosed the extent of the
damage. A devaluation of the rial, which lost about two-thirds
of its value against the U.S. dollar in the free market, pushed
up inflation but also helped state finances by letting the
government sell its dollars to the public at expensive rates.
There are also conflicting signals on how close the
sanctions have pushed Iran to an external payments crisis. The
International Monetary Fund estimates Iran is still running a
surplus in its trade of goods and services and that its foreign
reserves will drop only moderately to $85 billion at the end of
2013, from $96 billion in 2011.
Not all of that money is readily available to Tehran,
however. New U.S. sanctions introduced in February this year
effectively bar Iran from repatriating earnings from its oil
exports, requiring customers to pay funds into an escrow account
at a bank in the purchasing country and limiting Tehran's use of
the proceeds to buying goods in that country.
Iranian-born economist Mehrdad Emadi, of the Betamatrix
consultancy in London, said he estimated Iran had about $35-40
billion of accessible reserves, including some money in Indian
and South Korean banks.
That amount, equivalent to roughly half of Iran's annual
imports of goods and services, would still be comfortable
compared with the external positions of many developing
economies in the Middle East and North Africa.
Iran can circumvent some of the obstacles to transferring
money internationally by using money dealers, although that is
expensive, costing on average 5 percent of the amount and
sometimes up to 8 percent, Emadi said.
While Iran's economy can continue to operate, however, it is
clear that the sanctions have disrupted production of many goods
and lowered living standards for millions.
"Our country is one of the most powerful in the region and
our missiles can reach thousands of kilometres but we're in need
of chicken meat," Mohsen Rezaie, a former head of the
Revolutionary Guards and a candidate in July's presidential
elections, said during a campaign advertisement.
PETROL
That leaves the government in a difficult position as it
weighs the fiscal cost of maintaining its fuel subsidies with
the political cost of reducing them.
Currently, private Iranian motorists can buy a small amount
of gasoline at about $0.42 a litre ($1.60 per gallon), up from
just $0.10/litre before the first phase of reform. They pay
about $2.60 per gallon for any fuel they need beyond that,
according to the U.S. Congressional Research Service.
Raising those prices could not only improve government
finances but also dampen demand, reducing the need for Tehran to
use its foreign exchange for imports. Zanganeh said Iran, which
cannot refine all the petrol it needs, had imported between 5
and 7 million litres a day of gasoline in the past six months.
However, inflation - running above 40 percent annually,
according to the latest official data - may now have risen so
high that the government has little room for manoeuvre.
With other consumer goods prices already rising so fast, a
big rise in the gasoline price could provoke a further jump of
inflation. And while the government has softened the blow of
subsidy reform in the past with cash payments to poorer
Iranians, that strategy may have become too expensive.
"The increase in inflation since 2011, in particular the
recent increase in import inflation due to the devaluation of
the rial, started to offset the potential medium-term efficiency
gains of the subsidy reform," the World Bank said in a report on
the Iranian economy earlier this year.
"Rampant inflation would result in rapid erosion of domestic
energy prices, thereby eroding the benefits of reform."