RPT-INSIGHT-RPT-Collateral damage: How Iran sanctions fears hurt humanitarian trade

* Food and medicine exempt from U.S., EU sanctions on Iran
* But many banks refusing to handle any Iran trade deals
* Banks fear U.S. fines even though business is legal
* Iranians complain of soaring food, medicine prices
* U.S. says "humanitarian channels" set up for Iran trade
By Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi
LONDON/ANKARA, Aug 1 It should have been a
routine delivery of vegetable oil to Iran for making margarine;
instead the tanker spent months in the Gulf as banks held up
payment for the cargo, fearing they would run foul of
international sanctions.
The sanctions regime, imposed by the United States and
European Union over Tehran's nuclear programme, permits trade in
humanitarian goods such as food and phamaceuticals.
Yet many banks are steering clear of financing any deals
with Iran due to a series of fines handed out by U.S.
authorities for dealing with sanctioned countries, including a
recent $8.97 billion penalty for BNP Paribas of France.
So from January to March this year the Greek-run tanker lay
at anchor before it was forced to head to Fujairah in the United
Arab Emirates to refuel - this also being difficult in Iran due
to the sanctions. Eventually, a sale of goods bill for the
transaction came through and the tanker discharged its cargo in
Iran, but only after months of wasted time and mounting costs.
"This was meant to have been entirely uneventful business,"
the ship's manager told Reuters, requesting that the name of the
vessel and his company be withheld - for fear of attracting
negative publicity for a shipment that was entirely legal.
Iranians blame such disruption of trade for soaring food
prices at home and shortages of medicines for the sick such as
cancer patients.
Western shipping sources, Iranian officials, and suppliers
of foods and medicines told Reuters that increasing numbers of
shipments destined for Iran are being held up or stopped.
"The banking side is the core problem. We are seeing banks
dropping out of providing this type of transaction or ceasing to
process them. It is complicated and the costs are high for such
trades. It looks like it will get harder to do this business,"
one U.S. exporter of humanitarian goods to Iran said.
U.S. officials said Washington was aware of the problems and
taking steps to make humanitarian trade easier.
FINES FEAR
In May, trade sources and Iranian officials said hundreds of
thousands of tonnes of grain and sugar were stuck in transit due
to payment problems. The following month, Reuters
reported that Iran was lobbying to get HSBC to process
humanitarian trade transactions after Europe's biggest bank
froze some financing because of concerns about potential
breaches of international sanctions.
"International and even regional banks are hesitant to
interact with Iran. We have been trying to find replacements for
those banks but have not been very lucky," an official with
Iran's central bank said.
Trade sources say at least 500,000 tonnes of wheat is
currently held up due to payment problems. Iranian government
officials separately confirmed there was a large backlog.
Despite diplomatic talks with world powers over Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme, banking problems continue, the
official and other sources said.
The fines on banks in the past two years have made many fear
U.S. regulators. Apart from the BNP Paribas penalty
for breaches including trade with Iran, Germany's Commerzbank AG
is expected to pay $600 million to $800 million to
resolve investigations into its dealings with Iran and other
countries under U.S. sanctions.
U.S. authorities are also investigating others including
Italy's UniCredit and Germany's Deutsche Bank
. In 2012, HSBC was fined $1.92 billion by U.S.
regulators for various violations including doing business with
Iran and money laundering in Mexico. Separately in 2012, New
York regulators threatened to revoke Standard Chartered's
banking licence after it broke sanctions on Iran.
POTENTIAL PENALTIES
Sanctions were first imposed in 2006 over the nuclear
programme which Tehran says is peaceful but the West fears could
be used to make weapons.
"Humanitarian aid is not targeted, but the different aspects
of sanctions have made it very difficult for Iran to import food
and medicine," a senior Iranian government official said. "It
allows smuggling networks to get rich."
A former U.S. official said: "Financial institutions are
seeing the business, even though it is permissible, as too risky
from an anti-money laundering perspective and not profitable
enough to outweigh the potential penalties and the additional
compliance costs."
A U.S. Treasury official, who declined to be named, said
Washington had expanded general licences issued for food,
agricultural goods, medicine and medical devices to Iran.
"I acknowledge there are banks out there that are reluctant
to facilitate these transfers for a variety of reasons - they
are risk averse when it comes to dealing with Iran," the
official said. "Iranians in the past have tried to evade
sanctions, exploit or misuse what looks on the surface to be
benign trade."
The official said Washington had set up two "humanitarian
channels" in Europe and in Asia in recent months to facilitate
legitimate trade with Iran. This followed an interim agreement
in November known as the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA) which
provided some sanctions relief.
Several commercial banks and international companies were
involved in the scheme, he said but declined to name them. "We
see that both channels are being used quite a lot. The process
has been going smoothly," the official said.
A separate U.S. official said Washington was able to get "a
critical mass" of banks willing to do the trade.
"The idea here wasn't to create normalcy for Iranian
banking, even in this area. The idea was (that) we need to be
able to do a good faith effort to enable the movement of
humanitarian goods to Iran," the second official said.
A spokeswoman for Archer Daniels Midland said the
U.S. agribusiness giant was on approved lists for both the U.S.
State Department and the government of Iran for this programme.
"The JPOA funding may resolve some of the problems that existed
previously at the international banks on sales of food," the
spokeswoman said.
Nevertheless, she added that many international banks simply
"will not participate in the transactions for fear of being
sanctioned or fined".
"This has been a problem even when suppliers have
demonstrated to the banks that the transaction is validly
licensed. The compliance departments of many international banks
simply do not want to run the risk of involvement in Iranian
transactions," she said.
Belgian financial group KBC said it had placed
restrictions on its humanitarian trade including offering
services just to well-established clients as well as working in
currencies excluding U.S. dollars and only with buyers not
blacklisted by the EU or United States.
Similarly, Dutch state-owned bank ABN Amro said it was
involved in transactions only for existing clients and
restricted to foodstuffs, healthcare, medical equipment or
humanitarian purposes.
Some of the main Iranian banks still involved in
transactions, including Bank Pasargad and Saman Bank declined to
comment.
HARD TIMES
Ordinary Iranians say life is growing harder.
Babak Saremi, 43, a teacher who has leukemia, needs
chemotherapy sessions once a month which cost 4.5 million
rials($170) each. "My salary is $300 a month. I have sold my
car, a few pieces of gold that my wife had to pay for the
sessions but the price of medicine for the treatment goes higher
and also it is becoming very difficult to find it," Saremi said.
"I wish we were not isolated and sanctioned. Then the price
of such medicine would be cheaper. The price of my medicine has
doubled in the past four months and it is becoming more
difficult to find it even at the black market."
Hairdresser Faranak Mirzaie, 27, said that in the past seven
months she had had to find black market dealers in Tehran to buy
medicine for her mother who suffers from cancer. "Since
(January) it has become almost impossible to find
cancer-treatment medicine at state-run hospitals and pharmacies.
And at the black market, you have to know a good dealer to find
it for you."
"Even that takes days after ordering it until I can have it.
Why should a cancer patient suffer because of not being able to
find medicine due to sanctions? Sanctions make us suffer."
A manufacturer of cancer drugs in the city of Karaj said he
was thinking about closing his factory due to the problems.
"Each time I have to fight to open letters of credit and so
on. Restrictions on our banking system make it almost impossible
to import raw materials for medicine," he said.
A U.S.-based supplier of medical devices to Iran said
getting a deal done takes several months as very few banks were
accepting Iranian letters of credit (L/Cs).
"Even if they do approve it, ... it takes two to three
months of leg work before you can do anything," the supplier
said. "Companies have received L/Cs from Iranian banks that were
not sanctioned, yet the receiving bank of those L/Cs did not
pass on that money to the owners. That is a huge fiasco
especially when the product has been shipped."
