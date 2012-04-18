UPDATE 2-Iran starts feed grain imports as sanctions bite

* Iranian state purchase tender for feed grains
* Signs state may take over disrupted feed imports
* About 100,000 tonnes feed grain bought in past week
By Sarah McFarlane and Michael Hogan
LONDON, April 18 Iran's state feed agency SLAL
is tendering to buy corn and soybean meal, European traders said
on Wednesday, needed to feed the country's large livestock herds
as private importers struggle with trade financing due to
Western sanctions.
The purchase tender for 150,000 tonnes of corn and 100,000
tonnes of soybean meal grain sought shipment in May/June and the
closing date for offers was said to be early next week, the
traders added.
Other European traders later said SLAL had also bought a
consignment of about 55,000 tonnes of Australian-origin feed
wheat in the past few days., adding that a
previous 55,000 tonne consignment of optional-origin wheat was
said to have been purchased by the state agency last week.
Western sanctions, aimed at Iran's disputed nuclear
programme, do not target food shipments, but financial measures
have frozen Iranian firms out of much of the global banking
system.
Sanctions are making it difficult for importers to obtain
letters of credit or conduct international transfers of funds
through banks.
"The state is being compelled to step in with feed purchases
as the private sector feed wheat buying is still at very much
below normal levels because of the financial disruption of the
sanctions," a European trader said.
SLAL was expected to start buying hundreds of thousands of
tonnes of feed grains, traders told Reuters last week.
The latest tender also reflects a shift in focus after state
food agency GTC bought more than 2 million tonnes of milling
wheat in March, building up stocks after private buyers were hit
by the trade finance squeeze.
The Iranian government bought wheat on international markets
at a frantic pace in March, snapping up 2.5 to 3 million tonnes
of bread wheat, paying over international prices as private
Iranian flour mills found they could not purchase in the face of
toughened western sanctions.
"There are several hundred thousand tonnes of purchasing
inquiries from private Iranian feed buyers in the market which
are still open and basically being ignored," another trader
said.
"I had a big feed wheat and corn inquiry this week offering
payment in euros via a Swiss bank. But for me it was too risky
and I left it."
A Swiss bank owned by India's Hinduja Group said this month
it was continuing food trade finance with Iran despite the
sanctions.
Some Iranian private feed grain shipments were continuing
via the Caspian Sea with payment in advance, traders said.
Meanwhile, traders said the state food agency GTC is still
checking milling wheat prices on a weekly basis and could yet
make additional purchases of food wheat as well.